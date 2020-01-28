Delta acknowledged that the incidents “could have been handled differently,” the order states, but denied that these incidents were discriminatory. In both cases, Delta claims that it acted on reports of the passengers’ nervous behavior, not their identity.

“While we understand that our best customer service was not reflected in how the incident was handled, we disagree with the Department of Transportation’s contention that Delta engaged in discriminatory conduct,” Delta said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post. “For that reason, we have worked to improve our investigative process since these incidents and we have supporting programs, policies, training and procedures that back up our commitments in this area.”

The statement also said that Delta’s goal is to “model inclusion.”

Faisal and Nazia Ali were homebound for Cincinnati on July 26, 2016, after a trip to London and Paris, where they had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple, who are U.S. citizens, boarded the plane at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, settling into their seats and sending a few last text messages before the nine-hour flight. Nazia Ali was wearing a hijab at the time.

Meanwhile, another passenger, who identified herself as a retired Federal Aviation Administration safety inspector, complained to a flight attendant that the couple’s behavior was making other passengers feel “very uncomfortable and nervous.” The woman claimed the Alis were “fidgety, nervous and sweating” and said she saw Faisal Ali fiddling with his watch.

The flight attendant told the pilot about the passenger’s complaint and said she had seen Faisal Ali texting “Allah” on his cellphone, the Transportation Department found. The captain conferred with Delta’s corporate security, who verified that the couple were returning home and had raised “no red flags.” Still, the Alis were removed from the plane and questioned by a security agent, who okayed them for travel. But the captain was not swayed. The plane took off without them.

“[The security agent] said to us, ‘You did nothing wrong. That’s the way the world is right now,' ” Faisal Ali told the Cincinnati Enquirer after the couple filed a religious profiling complaint with the help of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. CAIR did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Post.

Federal law states that airlines have legal authority to refuse passengers they deem unsafe, but that “an air carrier or foreign air carrier may not subject a person in air transportation to discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, or ancestry.”

“It appears that but for Mr. and Mrs. X’s perceived religion, Delta would not have removed or denied them re-boarding,” the Transportation Department found.

According to Air Travel Consumer Report data, the DOT received 96 complaints from passengers about air travel discrimination in 2018 (the most recent year for which all data is available). Fifteen of the complaints were against Delta. American Airlines received 21 complaints, and United received 12.

In the other incident that prompted the DOT’s fine, a Muslim man traveling from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to New York was removed from a flight after complaints from fellow passengers.

“Other passengers reported to Delta’s flight crew that they observed Mr. A making ‘significant eye contact’ and later speaking with a person of similar ethnicity in the gate area. The passengers observed that the person to whom Mr. A was speaking did not board the flight but appeared to give Mr. A a small package,” the agency found. “Further, the flight attendants observed Mr. A on board the aircraft and he moved from a non-window seat to a window seat, looked outside the window constantly, and appeared to be perspiring.”

At the captain’s request, a security officer walked through the cabin “but observed nothing remarkable” about the man. Delta’s corporate security confirmed he had raised “no red flags,” and the captain pulled away from the gate.

“However, the Captain changed his mind after the flight attendants expressed, without any intervening incident, that they remained uncomfortable,” the consent order states.