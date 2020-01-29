British Airways’ move could put pressure on other airlines as coronavirus spreads around the world. On Tuesday, United Airlines said it would temporarily suspend flights to China between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 because of a “significant decline in demand.” Those changes affect 24 round trips between the United States and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Seoul Air and Indonesia’s Lion Air also suspended all flights to China, and Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific said it would cut flights to and from China by at least 50 percent through the end of March.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United extended their change fee waivers through the end of February.

CNBC reported that the White House has told airline executives it is considering suspending flights from China, although it has not yet done so.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said screening for the virus at U.S. airports would be expanded.

As of Wednesday morning local time, the death toll had risen to 132 in China, with 5,974 confirmed cases of infection — a day-over-day increase of more than 1,000. The United Arab Emirates reported the first cases in the Middle East from one family traveling from Wuhan. Infections have also been confirmed in the United States, France, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Canada and Sri Lanka.

U.S. stock futures held steady early Wednesday morning, but investors are still unsure about the overall threat to the economy from the coronavirus. The markets rebounded Tuesday after Monday’s sell-off brought the Dow and S&P 500 to their steepest drops since October, with the Dow plunging more than 450 points.

Still, analysts worry that China’s economy, which leans heavily on consumer spending, could suffer first and send ripples around the world if the public health crisis persists. If the 2002-2003 spread of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, is any indication, the United States could be shielded from lasting damage, analysts say.

But some American businesses aren’t holding out for an end to the outbreak. Starbucks temporarily closed more than half of its stores — a total of over 2,000 locations — in mainland China, it’s second-largest market outside the U.S. McDonald’s and KFC have also announced closures, and one Apple retail store has shut down. Walt Disney Company also said it would temporarily close its Disneyland and Disneytown parks in Shanghai.