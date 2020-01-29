We've read it's best to keep your cards close to your chest when it comes to personal financial information. What should we say about what we can afford if the agent asks? Do we just tell them what we want to spend vs. what we have to spend?

A: These are all great questions to ask before you start working with an agent. Having insight into how the process works will help you understand where the information boundaries should be with various people in this transaction.

First, you need to feel comfortable with the real estate agent you hire and work with during the purchase of your home. If you don’t trust your agent, you shouldn’t be working with that agent. Having said that, you also need to understand whether the agent you work with is a buyer’s agent or a seller’s agent.

A seller’s agent is an agent who has the seller’s first and foremost interests at heart. A buyer’s agent is one that owes a fiduciary duty to a buyer. Typically, your agent will have you sign an “agent disclosure” form that will spell out who the agent is working for in a particular transaction. If you are a buyer, you want to work with an agent who will have a fiduciary duty to you and will work to make sure you get the best possible deal.

Many buyers today look at homes online and then call the listing agent to make an appointment. That buyer is not represented by an agent, and the listing agent has a fiduciary duty to the seller. So, the buyer winds up without representation in the deal, and the buyer should expect that anything said to the seller’s agent will get passed along to the seller. Without an agency agreement, the buyer wouldn’t be represented.

If the same agent represents the buyer and seller in a single transaction, then the agent is considered a facilitator in the deal, or a non-agent, and represents neither the buyer or the seller. In this situation, we can imagine that a buyer’s personal information might get shared with the seller, so you would want to be careful about what information you reveal.

If you understand whose interests your real estate agent has at heart, you can then decide how much information to give to your real estate agent.

In the past when we have answered questions like this, we often get comments back from real estate agents, many of whom claim they are your advocate and would never violate that trust.

But you can never know. We just heard about buyers whose agent received (and passed on to them) unedited email from the seller (she represented the seller, too). The buyers knew exactly what the seller was willing to take, and while they got a better deal because of it, they decided to use a different agent when it came time to sell the property.

Perhaps the smartest scenario is to imagine that everything you say to your real estate agent will wind up in the seller's ear.

On the issue of getting preapproved with a lender, we don't think that is necessary if you're paying cash for the property. You're in a much stronger position if you can buy a home with cash.

What you might want to do is have your bank issue a “To Whom It May Concern” letter indicating you have sufficient funds in the bank to purchase a home up to a certain amount. In your situation, if you’re looking to buy a home at $175,000, you can have the bank give you a letter that says that you have at least $175,000 in the bank available for the purchase.