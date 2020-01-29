AD

After the Fed’s expected statement at 2 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday about keeping interest rates the same (the current level is just below 1.75 percent), Powell is likely to say at a news conference that the central bank is monitoring these risks closely but the impact on the U.S. economy remains tiny. Almost all the signs indicate that American consumers remain upbeat and continue to spend.

But a boring week for the Fed masks the many challenges ahead for the central bank. The “to do” list is long and complex. Here’s a rundown of what Wall Street, the White House and beyond will be listening for clues about on Wednesday.

Turning off the money tap: Powell is likely to face heavy questioning Wednesday about the Fed’s balance sheet. The Fed purchased a large quantity of assets — chiefly government bonds and mortgage-backed securities — after the 2008 financial crisis to help stimulate the economy. Under Powell, the Fed tried to reduce some of its holdings now that times are better. But banks basically revolted in September, causing the Fed to beef up its balance sheet again by purchasing short-term government debt, known as Treasury bills.

Powell insists this is not a return of “quantitative easing,” the large-scale bond buying that occurred after the crisis. But the Fed has added about $400 billion since September, a sizable injection of cash. Now Wall Street is wondering: How much more is coming? Will Powell turn off the injections?

Election 2020: The Fed does not foresee changing interest rates at all in 2020. Powell says the economy is doing well and is likely to stay that way with interest rates at the current level. The Fed is also supposed to be politically independent. Keeping rates unchanged this year helps the Fed not appear as if it’s influencing the election. But the reality is, it’s rare for the Fed not to change rates in an election year. The central bank hiked or cut interest rates in every election year from 1972 through 2008. The Fed was on hold in 2012 and basically on hold in 2016 (the Fed increased rates in December that year — after the election). History shows the economy rarely plays out as the Fed anticipates.

Inflation target tweak: The Fed currently targets 2 percent inflation, but the United States has rarely met that goal in the past decade. Many economists are wondering why the Fed is wedded to the 2 percent number. There is hope that the Fed will alter that target as part of its big review of policy and communications. The results are due in the first half of 2020.

Judy Shelton: Trump has two more seats to fill on the Fed’s board of governors and he submitted the names of two people Tuesday to the U.S. Senate for confirmation: Conservative scholar Judy Shelton and Fed economist Christopher Waller. Shelton is widely seen as someone who could replace Powell as the Fed’s leader when his chairmanship ends in 2022. But she is a contentious choice. She has spoken in support of the United States returning to something akin to the gold standard and she doesn’t agree with a lot of ways the Fed functions. More recently, her views have aligned closely to Trump’s, especially his calls to lower interest rates further and ensure the U.S. dollar isn’t too strong against foreign currencies. Her confirmation process will once again put the Trump vs. Fed feud in the spotlight.

Trump’s ongoing Fed attacks: Powell has won praise for ignoring Trump’s attacks on the Fed, including calling Fed leaders “boneheads” and Powell an “enemy.” Even with the economy and stock market showing relative strength, Trump continues to lash out at Powell. In remarks in Switzerland last week, Trump went out of his way to say it was “killer” and a “mistake” for the Fed to raise interest rates in 2018.

Recession-fighting capabilities are limited: One of the deeper challenges the Fed faces is what to do is the economy gets in trouble again. The Fed’s main tool for aiding the economy is to cut interest rates by 5 percentage points, but with interest rates currently below 2 percent, there’s not much emergency help left. Economists are urging the Fed to come up with a new game plan now — while times are pretty good.

Climate change: Addressing climate change is a major talking point for many other central banks, especially the Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Powell insists this is not a Fed issue, but more than 50 other central banks have joined the Network for Greening the Financial System, putting pressure on the Fed to take part in a broader effort to identify carbon risks in banking. European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde is one of many who argue that banks are holding too many carbon-heavy assets. If they get re-priced all at once, it could seriously destabilize the financial system, triggering a major financial crisis.