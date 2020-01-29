“We expected moderate economic growth to continue,” Fed chairman Jerome H. Powell told reporters Wednesday. He added, though, that “uncertainties about the outlook remain, including those posed by the new coronavirus.”

The Fed’s interest rate remains in a range of 1.5 to 1.75 percent, a low level by historical standards that is meant to give a modest boost to the economy by encouraging more lending and home buying. The Fed lowered interest rates three times last year, taking the rate down from a post-recession high of nearly 2.5 percent.

AD

AD

Interest rates are at an “appropriate” level the Fed concluded, but it said it will “monitor” ongoing issues at home and abroad.

Some of the risks facing the economy appear to be evolving.

Last year, Fed officials were closely monitoring the potential fallout from escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Both countries inked a partial trade deal, easing some tensions, but other global concerns persist. The U.S. still has high tariffs on most Chinese imports, and officials still have not determined the scale of problems being created by the deadly coronavirus in China, which has already killed more than 100 people and led airlines and other businesses to rapidly halt operations.

AD

Fears of a U.S. recession this year have largely faded since the Fed began cutting rates in July. Trump’s partial trade deal with China has also helped calm anxieties on Wall Street and among business leaders. On top of that, the Fed has been buying a substantial amount Treasury Bills since September, which some argue has propped up the stock market. The S&P 500 stock market index has risen about 10 percent since the Fed made a special announcement in October that it would buy more T-bills. Fed leaders insist these are merely technical adjustment to the central bank’s plumbing.

AD

The Fed painted a mostly upbeat picture of the U.S. economy in a statement Wednesday, saying the economy is growing at a “moderate rate,” and the job market remains “strong.” But the Fed notably downgraded the language it uses to describe consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of the economy.

“Household spending has been rising at a moderate pace,” the Fed said Wednesday. Last year the Fed describe consumer spending as “strong.”

AD

Fed leaders do not anticipate moving interest rates up or down at all in 2020, but Wall Street is currently predicting at least one cut, likely in July or September. Fed Chair Powell has said it would take a “material reassessment” of the economy’s health for the central bank to alter rates.

“We believe monetary policy is well-positioned to serve the American people by supporting continued economic growth, a strong job market and inflation near our 2 percent goal,” Powell said.

AD

Beyond interest rates, many investors are paying close attention to the Powell’s plans for the Fed’s balance sheet.

By 2017, the Fed held about $4.5 trillion in assets -- mostly U.S. government bonds and mortgage-backed securities -- as part of its efforts to stimulate the economy and keep interest rates low. But the Fed shed roughly $700 billion from mid-2017 through mid-2019. Banks grew worried that there was not enough liquidity in the system, especially cash “reserves" on hand at the Fed.

Since September, the Fed has bought about $400 billion worth of short-term Treasury bills to ensure there is enough money in the system to keep overnight borrowing rates for banks where the Fed wants them. Powell has indicated the central bank will continue pumping liquidity into the system “at least” through the second quarter, but he has not given much clarity around how many reserves he thinks the system needs or how the Fed will ween the market off this additional safety net.

AD

AD

“Our Treasury bill purchases should not be confused with the large-scale asset purchase programs that we deployed after the financial crisis,” Powell said in October.

The Fed’s statement Wednesday did not offer any additional clarity on the balance sheet.

“The Fed’s balance sheet expansion seems on auto pilot thru at least April,” said Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group.

But there is still the overhanging question of what happens after the spring. Some predict a nasty market reaction when the Fed stops buying T-bills.

“This is tricky terrain for Powell and if mishandled could be disruptive,” wrote Krishna Guha, vice chair of Evercore ISI research in a note to clients this week.