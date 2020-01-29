In the D.C. market, 9.3 percent of offers made by Redfin customers were in a bidding war in December, up from 6.9 percent the previous year. The D.C. area had the eighth-most-competitive real estate market in December 2019, behind San Francisco, where 25.8 percent of buyers faced competition, San Diego (16.8 percent), San Jose (16.7 percent), Phoenix (14.8 percent), Boston (13 percent), Philadelphia (12.5 percent) and Los Angeles (11.4 percent).

However, Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather says she anticipates competition to heat up in 2020 because mortgage rates are expected to remain low amid global economic uncertainty.

Another reason competition could be fierce in the coming year is that the number of homes for sale has dropped again. Nationwide, the inventory of homes for sale declined 12 percent in December, according to Realtor.com’s December 2019 housing trends report. The number of homes for sale across the country is at its lowest since January 2018.

In the D.C. region, the number of homes for sale declined by 24.3 percent from December 2018 to December 2019, according to Realtor.com. The number of homes for sale declined the most in San Jose, falling 33.1 percent year over year.

Nationwide, the imbalance in homes for sale is particularly strong for first-time buyers, with the number of homes priced under $200,000 dropping by 18.1 percent from December 2018 to December 2019. Listings for homes priced between $200,000 and $750,000 dropped by 10.2 percent year over year. At the same time, 4.8 million millennials will turn 30 in 2020, a prime age for many to enter the housing market, according to Realtor.com’s senior economist George Ratiu.

