The virus, which has infected 7,700 and killed 170 in China, has paralyzed China’s workforce, with at least three provinces barring all nonessential business activity until Feb. 10. In Hubei province, which has seen the highest number of cases, business activity has been suspended until Feb. 14. And as authorities scramble for solutions to contain the spread, global firms with roots in China have been forced to shut their doors or temporarily freeze operations, without any certainty as to how long the disruption will last.

“Companies are taking decisive action over their exposure to China, such as cancelling flights, closing stores and shutting factories,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, wrote Thursday in a note to investors. “It is already clear that earnings will be hit as a result of the coronavirus and we still don’t know when the health incident will be contained.”

Starbucks earlier this week shuttered more than 2,000 locations in China — more than half its stores in the country — and McDonald’s, KFC and Apple have also announced closures. Google said it closed its five offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and self-governing Taiwan.

The outbreak is taking a marked toll on the airline industry, as carriers such as British Airways and American Airlines have reduced direct flights to and from China. Germany’s Lufthansa canceled all Chinese flights until Feb. 9, although it said it would continue to service Hong Kong.

Starbucks shares were down more than 2 percent in premarket trading. Caterpillar, a bellwether stock for the global economy, was off 1.10 percent in premarket trading. Airlines Delta, American and United were all down more than 1 percent.

Passenger air traffic was about 35 percent lower at the SARS outbreak’s worst point for airlines in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the International Air Transport Association. And for 2003 as a whole, the association estimated that SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, cost those carriers 8 percent of their revenue, or roughly $6 billion at the time.

Investors are waiting to see whether the World Health Organization, which has called a meeting for later Thursday, will designate the outbreak a global emergency. It declined to take that step last week, and such a move Thursday could signal that the worst is yet to come, for China and global businesses.

Despite a 2.1 percent rise in fourth quarter gross domestic product, the U.S. economy grew at the slowest pace since 2016 last year, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Growth for the full year was 2.3 percent, compared to 2.9 percent in 2018 and 2.4 percent in 2017.

The slowdown defies claims from President Trump’s administration that stimulus from the 2017 tax bill, which yielded big cuts for corporations and households, would lead to 3 percent GDP growth.

In an interview with Fox Business, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross argued that the virus could have a positive impact on the U.S. economy, because health risks would force companies to seek alternatives to business in China.

“I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America,” Ross said.

Concerns sent investors flocking to safer ground, with gold — a haven in times of turmoil — up 0.6 percent. Brent crude was hit hard, brushing its lowest price of 2020 before recovering slightly, trading down 2.6 percent at $57.35 a barrel.

At a Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell said the central bank is closely monitoring the situation in China but that it’s too early to know how big a bite it will take out of the global economy.

“The situation is really in its early stages, and it is very uncertain about how far it will spread and what the macroeconomic effects will be,” Powell said. “I’m not going to speculate about it at this point. . . . We are very carefully monitoring the situation.”