“Arvind is the right CEO for the next era at IBM," Rometty said in a statement. “He is a brilliant technologist who has played a significant role in developing our key technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud, quantum computing and blockchain.”
IBM called the transition the “outcome of a thorough succession planning process," ticking through Rometty’s milestones as CEO, such as acquiring 65 companies, building a $21 billion hybrid cloud business and transitioning the company’s portfolio toward higher value businesses, divesting nearly $9 billion in annual revenue.
Rometty’s departure marks another exit from the ranks of female CEOs at the largest publicly traded companies. As of Jan. 15, the research and advocacy group Catalyst counted only 29 women, including Rometty, heading S&P 500 companies. That is less than 6 percent of CEO positions at those companies.
IBM shares rose nearly 5 percent in after hours trading following the announcement.