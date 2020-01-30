IBM said Thursday that Ginni Rometty will step down as chief executive in April, capping an eight-year run at the helm during which the technology giant struggled with growth . She will be succeeded by Arvind Krishna, currently the company’s senior vice president for cloud and cognitive software.

Rometty, a 40-year veteran of the company, will continue as executive chairman through the end of the year, when she will retire. In a statement, IBM said Krishna was the company’s chief architect of its acquisition of open source software company Red Hat, the largest acquisition in IBM’s history, and said James Whitehurst, senior vice president and CEO of Red Hat, would become IBM’s president. Krishna was also elected toIBM’s board of directors.