The District ranks as the sixth most expensive city in median rent for a two-bedroom apartment, behind San Francisco, New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Seattle, according to Apartment List. The national median rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $1,192, and $1,572 in the District.

Rents rose at a faster pace in many cities around the nation — up 3.1 percent in Austin, 1.8 percent in Seattle and 1.5 percent in Boston.

Surprisingly, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in the District is lower than many nearby suburban cities. For example, the median rent for a two-bedroom apartment in Bowie, Md., was $2,500 in December. In Gainesville, Va., the median rent for a two-bedroom was $2,410. One reason is that the District has more apartments and a broader range of unit sizes and apartment amenities compared with suburban cities, which may have only a handful of luxury apartments.

Rents in many suburban cities that surround the District have also been increasing over the past year. In eight of the 10 largest cities, rents rose year-over-year. Rents rose the most in Frederick, Md. — by 6.5 percent to a median of $1,413 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,632 for a two-bedroom apartment.

The highest median rent in the region among the largest 10 cities surrounding the District is in Bethesda, Md., where tenants pay $2,433 for a two-bedroom apartment. Rents in Bethesda were flat over the year, rising just 0.1 percent over December 2018.

The biggest rent decline in the area was in Waldorf, Md., falling 7.4 percent year-over-year to $1,875 for a two-bedroom and $1,623 for a one-bedroom.