The money at issue comes from two programs: one administered by the Pentagon, and the other by the State Department.

In its past two budget proposals, the Trump administration proposed cutting the State Department program for Ukraine to $20 million. Each time, Congress rejected the cut and appropriated $115 million for Ukraine from the program, called Foreign Military Financing.

As White House officials prepared their 2021 budget request, set to be released Feb. 10, the Ukraine financing program was once again on the chopping block, with officials weighing another attempt to cut it down to $20 million, according to two people with knowledge of the deliberations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

But after inquiries Wednesday and Thursday from The Washington Post, OMB denied that any cut would be proposed, with a spokesperson saying the budget would propose $115 million for the program, extending existing funding levels.

The spokesperson, who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the release of the budget, declined to offer an explanation for why the agency decided not to seek to cut the program as it has in the past.

The Pentagon’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will also stay funded at its current level of $250 million, but that’s consistent with what the White House requested in the past.

The White House has repeatedly sought to cut State Department and other domestic programs only to see Congress restore the money. But a proposal to decrease Ukraine foreign assistance at a time when Trump is facing impeachment proceedings over that very issue would have been certain to draw attention and criticism from congressional Democrats.

House Democrats impeached Trump late last year on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress over the Ukraine aid delay. Two OMB officials at the White House resigned last year in part over concerns about the Trump administration’s handling of the matter.