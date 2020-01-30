Secretary Wilbur Ross says coronavirus will be good for [checks notes] American jobs: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." pic.twitter.com/Y4SbDIcTi4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020

“I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America, some to [the] U.S., probably some to Mexico as well,” Ross said. The White House has been pressuring companies in China to move operations to the United States. President Trump recently signed a partial trade deal with China meant to create new incentives for U.S. companies.

White House officials so far have been careful in how they’ve talked about the economic implications of the health scare in China, and President Trump has gone out of his way to praise Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

But Ross has a history of breaking with the White House’s messaging. During the shutdown last year, when the White House was under extreme pressure because some federal workers were going to food banks, Ross suggested they consider taking out loans from credit unions in order to pay their bills.

The total number of people infected in mainland China has surpassed those infected with SARS, and about 100 cases have been recorded elsewhere around the world. Global businesses — from Starbucks to airlines to automakers — are increasingly shutting down their operations across China, and with an official lockdown affecting more than 50 million people, consumer spending has plunged.