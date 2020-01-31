Marine poaching is so widespread, in part, because it’s fiendishly difficult to locate illegal vessels in the vast expanses of sea. But a team of researchers from France, New Zealand and the United Kingdom recently discovered a novel way for pinpointing the exact locations of such ships. And in a bit of poetic justice, the method relies on one of the animals at the greatest risk of harm from illegal fishing: the albatross.

Every year, thousands of albatross are inadvertently killed by legal and illegal fishing vessels. The massive birds are particularly vulnerable to longline fishing, which involves dragging thousands of baited hooks behind a boat. Albatross and other birds attempt to eat the bait and get caught on the hook and dragged underwater, drowning in the process.

In an effort to reduce mortality levels, researchers affixed GPS trackers to albatrosses to monitor them as they fly toward fishing boats. They were interested in learning, for example, the distance at which an albatross can detect a boat, the amount of time it typically spends near a vessel, and differences in the behavior of juvenile and more mature albatross.

The researchers were able to identify fishing vessels through their use of the Automatic Identification System, a satellite network that transmits information about a vessel’s location and function and is open to anyone with an internet connection. But they noticed that many birds were flocking to areas with no apparent AIS transmissions. The researchers hypothesized that these dead spots housed poaching vessels that had turned off their AIS systems to avoid detection by authorities.

To confirm this, researchers said they fitted the birds’ GPS units with radar detectors, as poachers who disable their AIS typically rely on radar systems to avoid collisions with other vessels. Sure enough, over a six-month period ending June 2019, the seabirds’ radar detectors picked up signatures for 353 vessels. Nearly 30 percent of them had no corresponding AIS signal.

The authors believe that most, if not all of those non-AIS vessels were run by poachers. For starters, the birds are much more likely to congregate around fishing vessels simply due to the presence of food. The researchers found that 83 percent of the ships identified with AIS were fishing vessels. The birds also spent about twice as long with fishing vessels (4.8 hours, on average) than with other vessel types (2.4 hours).

Second, co-author Alexandre Corbeau noted in an email that the majority of vessels operating south of the 40th parallel in the Southern Hemisphere are fishing vessels, a fact which can be verified simply by observing the current marine traffic in the area.

Finally, Corbeau and his co-authors noted that most vessel detections happened along the edges of underwater plateaus, places where fish (and hence fishing vessels) tend to congregate.

The authors believe that this system is “much better and much cheaper” than current methods for tracking illegal fishers. They said the 169 birds in their study covered 47 million square kilometers in six months, an area that would be prohibitively expensive to cover via chartered boats or planes. While there are satellite systems capable of detecting ocean-based radar signals, Corbeau says, they “are extremely expensive and are not at all efficient in rough seas like in this area.”

Corbeau says his team is already working with French authorities to identify potential poaching vessels and intervene if necessary. The system also is being tested in Hawaii and New Zealand, and Corbeau says the technology could be adapted to other species, like sea turtles or sharks, to cover other areas of the ocean.

As news of the research has spread, some scientists have begun to question whether widespread adoption of the technology will simply lead to seabirds being shot on sight by poachers. Corbeau says his team has carefully studied that issue.

He notes that albatross can spot vessels at a distance of 30 kilometers and radar can pick them up from 5 kilometers out, distances at which they won’t be visible to people on board the ship. He notes also that fishing vessels typically attract thousands of birds at a time, and shooting them is not feasible, especially in rough seas.

“The price in time and manpower is far too high for illegal fishing boats,” he said.