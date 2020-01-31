This week’s drop came as the number of cases of the coronavirus that originated in China soared. Investors have grown increasingly worried that the spread of the illness will crimp global economic growth. Warwick McKibbin, a professor of economics at the Australian National University in Canberra, said the global cost could be three or four times that of the 2003 SARS outbreak that sapped the world’s economy by $40 billion. That damped the enthusiasm behind strong quarterly earnings results from companies including Apple, Microsoft and Amazon. (Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon, also owns The Washington Post.)