The deadly virus presents a huge threat to the global economy, as it paralyzes China’s workforce and dampens its powerful manufacturing industry, while forcing global firms with roots in the country to freeze operations and seek out ways to reorient supply chains. From an economic perspective, the outbreak’s timing is especially punishing, dragging down growth prospects and taking a bite out of corporate earnings just when investors had hoped for a boost after the truce in the U.S.-China trade war.

“Companies are taking decisive action over their exposure to China, such as canceling flights, closing stores and shutting factories,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, wrote Thursday in a note to investors. “It is already clear that earnings will be hit as a result of the coronavirus, and we still don’t know when the health incident will be contained.”

China’s markets are closed for the extended holiday, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent. Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index was down 0.4 percent in midday trading, and Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.7 percent on the long-awaited official day of Brexit.

The tumult ushered U.S. markets’ worst week of trading in 2020, a disappointing end to what otherwise had been a strong January that brought the Dow Jones industrial average within striking distance of 30,000. The Dow tumbled 250 points Friday after Thursday’s last-minute recovery gave all three major indexes their biggest intraday rebound since October, according to Dow Jones market data. The Standard & Poor’s 500 was nearly 0.6 in the red and the Nasdaq was down nearly 0.3 percent.

Growth in the euro zone softened significantly last year, fresh economic data showed Friday, expanding just 1.2 percent in 2019, its lowest level in six years. Experts say the slowdown is tied to a weakening manufacturing sector and strife in the automobile industry, further complicated by global trade tensions.

U.S. economic growth dropped to its slowest pace since 2016 in 2019, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The slowdown defies claims from the Trump administration that stimulus from the 2017 tax bill, which yielded big cuts for corporations and households, would lead to 3 percent GDP growth. Despite a 2.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter GDP, growth for the full year was 2.3 percent, compared with 2.9 percent in 2018 and 2.4 percent in 2017.

Consumer spending rose slightly, at 0.3 percent, in December, the Commerce Department reported Friday, while incomes inched up 0.2 percent and inflation picked up 0.3 percent.

“Consumers are not as positive as they were in the middle of 2019 and are sitting on their wallets as the year came to a close, which draws a great big question mark over the 2020 economic outlook,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank wrote in a note to investors Friday. “Business investment spending on equipment and structures are declining which doesn’t suggest companies think consumer spending will be all that red hot in 2020 and this is before the China virus has spread to over 10,000 cases globally generating uncertainty that will keep the consumer at home instead of taking those trips to the mall that the economy sorely needs to keep growing.”

Goldman Sachs predicts the coronavirus will somewhat stifle U.S. economic growth in the first quarter, the investment firm said in a research note Thursday, adding that a bigger outbreak in the U.S. could pose a significant risk to consumer spending and business activity. But in an interview with Fox Business on Thursday, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross claimed that the lethal virus could “help” the U.S. economy as businesses seek alternatives to China because of the health risks.

“I think it will help accelerate the return of jobs to North America,” Ross said.

Secretary Wilbur Ross says coronavirus will be good for [checks notes] American jobs: "I think it will help to accelerate the return of jobs to North America." pic.twitter.com/Y4SbDIcTi4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 30, 2020

Experts have been exploring the 2003 SARS outbreak to weigh the potential economic impact of the coronavirus. A 2004 study from The Brookings Institution, Korea University and the Australian National University estimated that the outbreak delivered a $40 billion hit to the global economy; that would amount to about $56 billion today, adjusting for inflation.

Starbucks earlier this week shuttered more than 2,000 locations — more than half its stores in the country — and McDonald’s, KFC have also announced closures. Google closed its five offices in mainland China, Hong Kong and self-governing Taiwan. The airline industry has been hit particularly hard, as Air France, British Airways, Lion Air, EgyptAir, Swiss Airlines and Lufthansa have suspended all flights to China, while American Airlines and Delta have reduced service there.

Apple delivered a significant earnings beat earlier this week, largely thanks to a rebound in Chinese markets after several successive quarters of decline. Moody’s analysts predict the virus will eat into the tech giant’s profits in the first quarter as the company freezes operations and looks to supply chain alternatives. Apple’s shares were down 2 percent in early trading.

“Though its current offerings appear to be popular in China, if the epidemic endures and causes a sustained weakening of economic activity, there could be material impacts to Apple’s performance over an extended period,” Moody’s analysts wrote in a report Thursday. “Apple’s large product-centric and consumer oriented sales make it susceptible to sharp swings in demand.”

Caterpillar, a bellwether for the global economy, beat earnings estimates but reported an 8 percent decline in revenue year-over-year, citing “global economic uncertainty.” Its shares were down 1.1 percent.