A townhouse can often have as much living space as a relatively small single-family house but with a smaller price tag. When shopping for a townhouse, buyers need to be aware that they will have to pay a homeowner’s association fee. But that fee may cover some costs that a buyer of a single-family house would pay on their own, such as trash pickup, snow removal and sometimes a gym or pool membership depending on the community.

For example, the townhouse at 581 Whetstone Glen St. in Gaithersburg, Md., priced at $345,000, has 1,888 square feet. That price is well under the median sales price for Montgomery County of $449,747 in December 2019. This townhouse, which has condominium ownership, has a monthly condo fee of $168 and a monthly homeowner’s association fee of $93 for a total of $261 per month. Annual property taxes are $4,188. The community has a swimming pool.

The two-level townhouse, which was initially listed at $349,000, has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Built in 2007 in the Hidden Creek Condominium, the end-unit townhouse has an attached one-car garage. The main level has hardwood floors, nine-foot-high ceilings, crown molding and a powder room. The kitchen has granite counters, wood cabinets and upgraded appliances. Upstairs are three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with a full bathroom. Two additional bedrooms share a hall bath. A balcony is accessible from one of the secondary bedrooms.

A MARC train station is a little more than one mile from the townhouse and residents can also drive to multiple shopping centers, restaurants and commuter routes, including Interstate 270 and the Intercounty Connector.

Assigned schools include Strawberry Knoll Elementary, Gaithersburg Middle and Gaithersburg High. The elementary school is rated average by GreatSchools.org based on test scores, but the middle and high schools are both rated below average.

