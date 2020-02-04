Disney Plus, which had been available for sign-ups for several months, began streaming Nov 12. Despite some technical glitches, Disney said that it garnered ten million subscribers within a day.

Disney, which revealed the latest numbers as part of its quarterly earnings report, said that it had the 26.5 million subscribers as of Dec 28. It also said that 6.6 million people subscribed to ESPN Plus, its sports streaming service. It is unknown how many subscribed to both as part of the company’s bundled offering that also includes a version of Hulu.

The 26.5 million figure shows the company’s intense bid to attract American consumers to turn directly to Disney for their content — instead of to intermediary providers and distributors — was initially successful. The company marketed the service heavily, particularly with ads on network television.

Still, the question remains how many will stick with the service long-term as Disney seeks to avoid “churn” — the industry term for subscriber cancellations.

Disney also has a long way to go to catch up to Netflix, the premiere streaming service with some 170 million subscribers worldwide.