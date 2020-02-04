“Manufacturing was one of the tea leaves arguing the U.S. economy was sliding toward recession, and now that company executives are more bullish about the 2020 outlook, the word recession needs to be banished by stock market investors permanently,” Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank, wrote in a note to investors Monday.

Within minutes of open, the Dow was up nearly 1.5 percent. Standard & Poor’s 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq futures were both up more than 1.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite index, which shed 8 percent Monday in its first day of trading since the Lunar New Year, rebounded and closed up 1.3 percent after the People’s Bank of China injected liquidity to support the market for the second day in a row. China-exposed companies whose stocks took a beating last week saw their shares rise in premarket trading, with Apple’s shares up 1.8 percent, and air carriers Delta and American up 1 and 1.25 percent, respectively.

Investor optimism was reflected in oil futures, which turned positive after sinking beneath $50 a barrel on Monday, a one-year low. The virus has all but halted travel in China, the world’s leading oil consumer, and prompted air carriers and tourism companies to announce widespread cancellations. Gold, a safe-haven for investors in turbulent times, was down 0.6 percent in early trading.

Strong fourth-quarter earnings from giants such as Amazon, Apple, Tesla and Coca-Cola have also sparked positive sentiment in recent days. But Google parent Alphabet saw its shares plummet in early trading after the company reported income and revenue misses thanks to weak performance in its advertising business. Ford, Disney and Chipotle are slated to report later today.

Despite the turnaround, storm clouds lie ahead. Experts having been using the 2003 SARS outbreak to gauge the potential fallout from the coronavirus on global growth, and a 2004 study from The Brookings Institution, Korea University and the Australian National University estimated that the outbreak delivered a $40 billion hit to the global economy; that would amount to about $56 billion today, adjusting for inflation. But the stakes are far higher now, as China is now one of the world’s most vital economic engines: its GDP is roughly $13 trillion, compared to $1.6 trillion during the SARS outbreak. Even if the virus is contained quickly, economists are predicting China’s growth rate will fall to between 3 and 4 percent this quarter.

“While I fully acknowledge the strong earnings and data from the United States, indeed pre Wuhan crisis, I fully expected the U.S. to continue to outperform the rest of the developed world,” Jeffrey Halley, an analyst with OANDA, wrote in commentary Tuesday. “Those earnings and data points though are backwards facing, and the potential impact of the Wuhan virus is nowhere near yet being able to be fully quantified in its implications for global growth.”