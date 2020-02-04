Relatively handy homeowners should be able to install most types of locks. You’ll need one or two special drill bits to make large-diameter holes with a 3/8-inch electric drill.

If you don’t want to DIY, you’ll need a good locksmith.

Since many local locksmith outfits get high marks from their customers for service quality, obtain prices from a few of them to make sure you don’t pay too much. If you know what you want done, you can shop for prices by phone. If you’re not sure, ask locksmiths who visit your home for a written description of the work and how much they’ll charge to do it.

Checkbook’s undercover shoppers collected price quotes from local locksmiths for carefully specified jobs and found prices varied widely. For example, to install new single-cylinder deadbolt locks in two exterior doors, prices ranged from $235 to $530. For an emergency lock picking, prices ranged from $65 to $208. And, Checkbook found, you don’t have to pay more for top-quality service. Some locksmiths who received high marks from customers also charged low fees.

One simple step for protecting yourself from defective locks or lousy locksmithing is to pay with a credit card. The Fair Credit Billing Act and the dispute-resolution policies of credit card issuers allow consumers to refuse payment for faulty products and services.

