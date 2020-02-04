The electric-car maker often makes headlines for its eclectic co-founder and chief executive Elon Musk. But the company’s share price stands on it own. In the past six months, it’s soared 220 percent. This year alone, it’s up 86 percent, outperforming every stock in the Standard & Poor’s 500, plus bitcoin and gold.

This week’s advance came as billionaire investor Ron Baron said Tesla could reach “at least” $1 trillion in revenue in a decade. He said his investment firm, Baron Capital, would be holding on to its nearly 1.63 million Tesla shares because the company’s ascent is “just the beginning.”

“It’s nowhere near ended at that point and time,” Baron said Tuesday morning on CNBC. “There’s a lot of growth opportunities from that point going forward.”

Tesla also got a boost after Argus Research raised its share price target to $808 from $556 on Monday. But the stock still bulldozed past those expectations at Tuesday’s open.

The rally hasn’t played well for investors betting against Tesla. Research from S3 Partners estimate that short sellers have lost more than $8 billion since the start of 2020, which includes nearly $2.5 billion in losses on Monday’s performance. S3 Partners lists Tesla as the largest short in the domestic market.

Craig Irwin of Roth Capital told CNBC that much of the attention on Tesla has come from financial heavyweights.

“I think this is largely the fear of missing out,” Irwin said. “The number of large hedge funds calling in, the number of institutional investors calling in, saying ‘Where does it stop? What’s the catalyst?’”