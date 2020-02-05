We asked Luke Caldwell, a home renovation expert with Timber and Love in Boise and co-star of HGTV’s “Boise Boys” for advice on how to use lighting to improve the look of your home.

His suggestions, which are quoted below, include:

1. Go bigger

Lighting can make a massive statement and add a lot of style to any space. Yet sometimes it can be hard to gauge how big you should go. One thing I have consistently learned as a designer when it comes to lighting is to go bigger. Large lights give off tons of ambiance, and the overall feel in the space has a really strong impact. The next time you’re thinking about doing an update to your home, lighting is one of the least expensive and biggest impact decisions. So whether you replace a light in your entry or you are looking for that perfect piece above your master bed, I would say start by buying a larger light than you think.

AD

AD

2. Vintage

In 2020, I see vintage lighting fixtures continue to find their way back into remodels. What I absolutely love about vintage pieces is that no one else has them. They are unique and have already lived a lot of life. To add that patina and timeless design to your own home really makes your space one of a kind. Nobody wants a house that looks and feels like every other house on the block, so find that perfect vintage light that’s got the character, and let the old meet again with the new, which happens to be my favorite type of design.

3. Texture

Natural textures in lighting design are really making a huge surge this year. So many different elements are being experimented with, and I love it. Everything from jute to cloth and even concrete pendants really are striking a chord with buyers. All these different textures really bring the organic and natural elements into the home in a sophisticated way. What I personally love so much about texture in lighting is the immediate warmth and coziness it brings to any room in the home.

AD

AD

4. Find a deal