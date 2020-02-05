The lack of WHO confirmation did not dampen the markets’ gleeful spirits. European markets have nearly erased the losses from last week’s panic about the outbreak, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 index up 1.3 percent and approaching an all-time high. The Shanghai Composite Index continued to crawl back from its recent brutal sell-off, also closing up 1.3 percent. Dow Jones industrial average futures are calling for a more than 250-point gain at open, suggesting it too will fully recover from last week’s losses.

“It seems, the world is nearing a cure for the coronavirus and that could mean markets may only need to price in only one bad quarter of data for China,” Ed Moya, an analyst with OANDA, wrote in commentary Wednesday. “Financial markets may get overly optimistic on these early headlines, but the playbook remains once Wall Street is beyond the virus, risky assets will remain supported on central bank stimulus and the global growth rebound story.”

U.S. markets were also buoyed by an ADP and Moody’s Analytics report showing the biggest monthly gain in private payrolls since May 2015. Private payrolls added 291,000 jobs in January, nearly double what experts had predicted.

Oil has staged a major recovery after prices fell to a one-year low earlier this week, with Brent crude trading up 2.8 percent at $55.46 a barrel Wednesday morning. The virus has all but halted travel in China, the world’s leading oil consumer, and prompted air carriers and tourism companies to announce widespread cancellations.

“While we do not yet know the severity of the coronavirus outbreak, which is still largely contained within China, a substantial increase in its scope globally would have significant negative implications for the energy market,” analysts at Moody’s wrote in commentary Wednesday. “Past virus outbreaks did not hurt oil and gas demand as much, and while investors should be cautious, whether this time is different still remains to be seen.”

Experts have been using the 2003 SARS outbreak to gauge the potential fallout from the coronavirus on global growth, and a 2004 study from the Brookings Institution, Korea University and the Australian National University estimated that the outbreak delivered a $40 billion hit to the global economy; that would amount to about $56 billion today, adjusting for inflation. But the stakes are far higher now, as China is now one of the world’s most vital economic engines: Its gross domestic product is roughly $13 trillion, compared with $1.6 trillion during the SARS outbreak. Even if the virus is contained quickly, economists are predicting China’s growth rate will fall to between 3 and 4 percent this quarter.

At a Bipartisan Policy Center event Tuesday, former Federal Reserve chair Janet L. Yellen said that though past epidemics such as SARS delivered a short-term economic blow that then faded, it is unclear whether that will be the case with the coronavirus.

“China is such a significant piece of the global economy that it’s bound to have spillover effects,” she said.

The outbreak has come at a pivotal moment, when the global economy was expected to rebound thanks to the trade truce between the United States and China. It’s brought China’s powerful manufacturing industry to a standstill, as most factories across the country have been idled until mid-February while travel restrictions have the Chinese workforce in lockdown.