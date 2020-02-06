According to the plans, the development will include the African American Civil War Museum, office space, ground-floor retail space and live-work spaces with studio storefronts along 9½ St. NW in addition to the condos and apartments. Torti Gallas + Partners, the architect for the entire redevelopment, plans to relocate its international headquarters to the building, moving from its current location in Silver Spring, Md.

The Fold, the six-story condo building, will rise above the former school parking lot. As part of the first phase of construction, the one- and two-bedroom condos are anticipated to be complete in the fall. The condos will have floor-to-ceiling windows, and nine will be designated as affordable housing. Prices have yet to be determined.

AD

AD

The former school’s gym will be transformed into the 40 modern apartments, six of which will be the live-work studios. Eleven of the apartments will be reserved for households earning less than 80 percent of area median income, which is $121,300 for a household of four in the D.C. area. The gym has been home to the African American Civil War Museum. The new location will provide a larger space for the museum and include a media theater.

The development is adjacent to the U Street Metro station with walkability to music venues, restaurants, shops and nightlife. The former school, built in 1887, was initially called the Phelps School and was renamed in 1934 to honor Archibald Grimke, who was born into slavery and became the second black graduate of Harvard Law School and a civil rights leader who was the president of the NAACP of Washington.