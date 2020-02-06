SAIC Chief Executive Nazzic Keane said both deals feed into a broader strategy to position her company as a leading provider of cloud migration services for the federal government, a line of business that includes shifting old computer systems onto modern cloud-based ones.

AD

The Defense Department “is really in the early stages of this migration,” Keene said, adding: “By acquiring [Unisys Federal], SAIC will be at the forefront of this transformation.”

AD

For decades, the Defense Department has relied primarily on local computer networks set up by individual agencies. The result has been a disjointed, patchwork collection of computing systems that are often walled off from one another. Such an approach can hinder the sharing of sensitive intelligence and slow the adoption of new technologies, officials have said.

The department’s most recent digital modernization strategy, however, calls for a broader shift toward an “enterprise” view of the department’s IT assets, in which technologies that are considered “foundational” are common across the services. Cloud computing in turn is viewed as a stepping stone for the application of artificial intelligence.

AD

The cloud storage technology itself is being provided by commercial tech companies, with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services locked in a bitter fight to become the Defense Department’s primary provider.

AD

Rather than providing the cloud technology itself, SAIC wants to be responsible for providing skilled technologists who can lift and shift the department’s older computer systems onto the cloud. That work requires re-coding older programs and using complicated software programs and patented methodologies.

Last month SAIC was awarded an Air Force contract worth up to $727 million to move 800 of the service’s applications onto the cloud.

The Unisys merger will add about 2,000 employees to SAIC’s ranks, Keane said in a recent interview. About 75 percent of them hold high-level certifications in areas SAIC is interested in, she said. The combined company employs more than 7,000 people, making it one of the federal government’s largest IT providers.

AD