“I can say that it pretty much blew estimates out of the water,” said Beth Ann Bovino, the Chief U.S. Economist at S&P Global. “It’s just a really nice report. I’d also say that the recession fears of last year seem to be a thing of the past when you look at this report.”

The number of jobs added for the month was well above the average of 176,000 jobs per month in 2019, and 223,000 in 2018. In 2019, the U.S. added 300,000 jobs in January, an impressive uptick that federal statisticians surmised had spiked because of the government shutdown as people took on part-time jobs.

AD

AD

Business experts had expected a more modest monthly total of around 150,000 jobs, saying a slowdown was inevitable with the economy’s long expansion. January was the 112th straight month of job growth since 2010.

The report comes on the heels of a milestone December, when women outnumbered men in the workforce for only the second time in history. That number was mostly unchanged in January, with women continuing to make up just over 50 percent of employees.

President Trump is staking his reelection campaign in part on the strength of the economy — touting the job creation under his administration repeatedly during the State of the Union address, for example.

AD

But analysts have urged caution, pointing to other economic measures that suggest economy may be cooling. Relatively modest wage growth remains a puzzle for economists who say it has not grown as expected given the increasingly tight labor market. Business investment has fallen for three straight quarters. And problems at Boeing as well as fears about the coronavirus have raised fears about more economic head winds on the horizon.