For example, Unit 49 in the Lorcom House Condo at 4401 Lee Hwy. in North Arlington is priced at $225,000. The monthly condo fee of $552 includes all utilities as well as trash and snow removal. Annual property taxes are $1,974.

Built in 1965 and fully renovated, the 750-square-foot condo on the fourth floor has one bedroom and one bathroom. The condo has new carpet and has been freshly painted. The galley-style kitchen has granite counters, a tile backsplash and stainless-steel appliances.

The living room has a fireplace and is adjacent to a dining nook with a glass door to a balcony. The unit has a large double-door closet in the living room and a large double-door closet in the bedroom. The unit has central air conditioning and gas heat. Pets are allowed.

A separate storage unit comes with the condo. Parking isn’t assigned, but the condo building has a large parking lot. The unit doesn’t have a washer and dryer, but the building has a laundry room and a party room.

Residents can walk to the Lee Heights shops, which include a coffee shop, a wine and cheese store, a toy store, a pet store and a bakery. A bus stop outside the condo connects residents to Metro and the building is close to Interstate 66, North Glebe Road and U.S. 29 for commuting.

Assigned schools include Glebe Elementary, Williamsburg Middle and Yorktown High, all rated average by GreatSchools.org.

