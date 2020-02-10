The only time a pocket listing may benefit the seller is if there is only one agent involved and the commissions are discounted significantly. That discount should be at least $10,000, even for a small house.

AD

It is also true that the most important factor to get right when selling is price. Statistics show the overpriced homes sell for less in the end. When I have examined homes by type, price point or location, homes that sell in less than 30 days generally sell for more money.

AD

Overpricing homes is a tactic many agents use to convince sellers that they can sell homes for more than other agents. Sellers should ask agents for the past two years of listings to see by how much agents lower their list price or if their listings were canceled or expired because they are overpriced. Real estate agents will try to show the last list price to make their numbers look better, but they may have lowered the price several times before the home was bought.

Most sellers don’t know that money given back to buyers to cover closing costs is not reflected in the sold price. For example, if the sold price for a house is $300,000 but the seller had to give $10,000 back, the seller received only $290,000. Therefore, sellers need to make sure that they are comparing the original sales price to the sold price minus money given to the buyers to finance the buyers’ closing costs.

AD

One last tip: Most sellers are not aware that they’re paying commissions on the money they are giving back to the buyers to finance the buyers’ closing costs. In the example above, the seller would pay commission on the $10,000 they are not receiving because commissions are based on the sold price. Sellers need to make sure to negotiate this with their agent in advance.

AD

A: Thank you for your long comment on pocket listings and some of the ins and outs of the home-selling process. You make some excellent points. We, too, have noticed that more homes are appearing to go on the market without really being on the market.

Lately, we’ve noticed quite a number of homes with brokerage signs in their front yards with notes stating that the homes are “coming soon.” There is no information available about these homes online.

AD

These are called “pocket listings,” meaning the homes are not technically listed but real estate agents are expecting to get calls from prospective buyers about the homes. In a hot market, where buyers outnumber sellers, this could allow a real estate company to capture both sides of a deal far more often.

We agree that this does a disservice to the seller. A seller should want the entire inventory of buyers to know that the home is available for sale and that these buyers would want to see a home as it comes on the market.

AD

In a bad market, we suspect the listing broker wants to test the waters on price. If a property is listed at $500,000, all the online websites would show that the home was listed at $500,000. But if the listing broker is wrong and the price drops to $450,000, that will also get reported online.

AD

Once websites report that a home price has dropped 10 percent, buyers may suspect there is something wrong with the home, may wait for further price drops or may bid even less for the home, thinking that the sellers might be desperate. We suspect that some listing brokers want to avoid this appearance and so go with the pocket listing first to try to gauge what buyers may want to bid for the home without tying the home to a specific amount that will show up online.

We don’t quite understand pocket listings in a strong seller’s market. In those situations, as soon as the home goes on the market, you’d expect tons of buyers to want to bid on the home; and there would be no need to have the pocket listing, unless, as you pointed out, the listing agent is trying to keep the home to sell in-house (where an agent for the buyer and seller are in the same company) or where the listing agent feels she or he may get something better than if the listing is out in the open.

AD

Are you a seller who has agreed to a pocket listing? Have you allowed your real estate agent to keep a “coming soon” sign on your property for weeks on end without it ever going onto the multiple listing service or being “listed?” Are you an agent who has done this? Please email us at ThinkGlink.com and we’ll publish your comments in a future column.

AD