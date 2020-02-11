In past recessions, the Fed has played a large role in reviving the economy by sharply cutting interest rates. But Powell has been warning lawmakers that the central bank won’t have much ammunition left to fight the next downturn since interest rates are currently so low (the benchmark rate is just below 1.75 percent, far below rates above 5 percent in the past).

More government spending is likely to be needed to aid the economy in the next recession.

the Fed chair’s warning comes as the U.S. federal debt has grown by about $3 trillion since President Trump took office, and the president’s latest budget proposal submitted this week would add another $5 trillion to the debt over the coming decade. Economists worry that so much U.S. government debt can dampen private investment by driving investors to buy public bonds instead of private ones.

“A more sustainable federal budget could also support the economy’s growth over the long term,” said Powell, who spent time before he joined the Fed educating Congress about the debt limit as a Bipartisan Policy Center scholar.

For now, the Fed chair does not see any signs of a recession on the horizon. He told Congress that the U.S. economy has remained “resilient” to numerous punches in recent months. He expects growth to remain solid, although he said the coronavirus is a major unknown for the economy.

“Some of the uncertainties around trade have diminished recently, but risks to the outlook remain. In particular, we are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy,” Powell said.

Powell stressed to Congress that his concerns for the economy are more longer term. In addition to reducing the deficit, he once again said there is great need to invest in programs to get more people back to work and to boost productivity.

“Finding ways to boost labor force participation and productivity growth would benefit Americans and should remain a national priority,” Powell said.

The share of working age Americans who are in the labor force is at its highest rate in more than a decade, according to a Labor Department report Friday, but it remains well below most other advanced economies.

Powell’s fairly positive assessment of the current U.S. economy was echoed by other Fed leaders this week.

“Policy is in a good place. The economy is in a good place," said San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly in a speech Monday in Ireland.

Daly was also careful to lower concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on the U.S. economy so far.

“For now I’m watching the coronavirus carefully to see if it has any longer term effects on the economy or deeper effects than we’ve penciled in right now,” Daly said. “But to date, none of those have materialized.”

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said Monday that the negative impacts on China were “something to watch.”

The U.S. economy is heavily driven by consumer spending, which remains healthy. Other economies are more dependent on trade, which is starting to be impacted by the shutdown of many factories in China.