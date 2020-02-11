But in many countries, including the United States, such initiatives have been blocked by “economic elites” because they inevitably challenge the interests of certain individuals and groups, the report says, affecting the balance of power in nations that pursue greater economic redistribution.

The broad contours of income and wealth inequality in the United States are, at this point, well-known. The top 1 percent of households have roughly doubled their share of the nation’s wealth since 1980, leaving less behind for everyone else. The 400 richest Americans now have significantly more money than the 150 million Americans in the bottom 60 percent of the distribution.

In the past several decades, the paychecks of rank-and-file workers have stagnated even as they have delivered on the growing profits demanded by their bosses and shareholders. As the U.N. report notes, the average compensation for a chief executive at a Standard & Poor’s 500 company was $14.5 million in 2018, while the average production and nonsupervisory worker took in about $40,000.

The U.N. report notes, however, that rampant inequality is harmful even to people at the top of the income and wealth distributions. Unequal societies “grow more slowly and are less successful at sustaining economic growth,” as numerous studies have shown. As economic conditions deteriorate in the lower and middle classes, we may get to a point where a critical mass of the population can no longer afford the iPhones and cool apps and free shipping that are driving our economy, causing a recession. In the end, the trouble with capitalism may be that eventually you run out of other people’s money.

The United Nations report is unusually clear-eyed on the power dynamics underlying today’s inequality struggles. “People in positions of power tend to capture political processes, particularly in contexts of high and growing inequality,” the report states. “Efforts to reduce inequality will inevitably challenge the interests of certain individuals and groups. At their core, they affect the balance of power.”

This observation is extremely useful for understanding the current debate. The winners of the modern, winner-take-all economy often protest that the distribution of money is not a zero-sum game. The rank-and-file may be getting a smaller piece of the American pie, but if that pie is much bigger now than it used to be, they may still be better off than they were 40 years ago.

When the rich shape a country’s institutions in their own image and to their own benefit, it’s little wonder that trust in those institutions declines, as it has in the United States. That lack of trust creates a vacuum for authoritarian and nativist regimes to take root, according to the U.N. “The central message of populist movements has historically been that the common people are being exploited by a privileged elite, and that radical institutional change is required to avoid such exploitation,” according to the report.

Policymakers have known how to avoid this dire outcome for decades, according to the U.N. report. Leveling the playing field would involve strengthening the minimum wage, reinforcing the social safety net, and ensuring universal access to health care in the places that currently lack it. It’s really that simple, and wealthy countries like the United States have plenty of economic capacity and technical know-how to pull it off.