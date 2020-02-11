Sprint’s stock was up more than 74 percent in premarket trading. T-Mobile’s stock was up 8 percent.

Critics of the deal have warned it would squash competition in the telecom industry, leaving consumers with too few choices and allowing for price-gouging by industry leaders that could disproportionately impact lower-income customers. Although the Federal Communications Commission and the Justice Department approved the deal last year, a group of 13 state attorneys general, including California and New York, later sued to block it.

“We have serious concerns that cobbling together this new fourth mobile player, with the government picking winners and losers, will not address the merger’s harm to consumers, workers, and innovation,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement announcing the suit last year.

But in his ruling Tuesday, U.S. District Court Judge Victor Marrero said that the merger was not reasonably likely to “substantially lessen competition” in the telecom industry.

“T-Mobile has redefined itself over the past decade as a maverick that has spurred the two largest players in its industry to make numerous pro-consumer changes. The proposed merger would allow the merged company to continue T-Mobile’s undeniably successful business strategy for the foreseeable future,” Marrero wrote in his decision. “While Sprint has made valiant attempts to stay competitive in a rapidly developing and capital-intensive market, the overwhelming view both within Sprint and in the wider industry is that Sprint is falling father and farther short of the targets it must hit to remain relevant as a significant competitor.”

Even with Marrero’s approval, the deal won’t be official until it’s approved by the California Public Utilities Commission, a move two years in the making.

The deal was formally announced in April 2018, but T-Mobile, which is owned by Germany’s Deutsche Telekom, and Sprint, run by Japanese conglomerate Softbank, had been flirting with a merger for years but were thwarted by political head winds. To win the government’s blessing, both companies agreed to sell off key assets — including hundreds of retail stores, thousands of cell sites and spectrum licenses — to Dish Network in an effort to turn Dish into a fourth national wireless carrier. Sprint and T-Mobile were also forced to ditch their prepaid phone businesses, Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile.