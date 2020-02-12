Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night after a top showing in Iowa last week, has proposed more than $50 trillion in federal spending and vast new government mandates – from a national rent control standard to a ban on exporting crude oil – that have until recently been far outside the Democratic mainstream.

Interviews with more than a dozen internal and external advisers reveal how his campaign team is squarely focused on locking up the Democratic primary, but his success has led others to try and gauge out what might be next. Many of them spoke on condition of anonymity because the process remains so fluid and many decisions haven’t been made.

His inner circle of advisers, which includes aides to former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) and a number of Washington outsiders, have not started a process yet for designing the architecture of a potential administration and strongly cautioned such talk is premature and not occurring in the campaign, which they stressed is focused on winning the nomination and defeating President Trump.

But Sanders’ momentum during the primary has led allies to debate ways he could put his ideas into action. And as he rises in national polling, Sanders is expected to face greater scrutiny about how he could translate his sprawling domestic policy agenda into legislative reality. His 2020 campaign has relied heavily on outside experts and advocacy groups once confined to the fringes of Democratic politics, while also elevating to key positions those with closer ties to the party establishment.

Some parts of Sanders’ policy agenda remain unchanged from 2016 – advisers say Medicare-for-All and a $15-an-hour minimum wage would likely top his list of first priorities. He has expanded his 2016 agenda by adding policies such as “Green New Deal,” a housing guarantee for all Americans, the elimination of all student debt held in America, and an aggressive wealth tax on multimillionaires and billionaires.

Critics say it is unclear if Sanders’ team is up to the daunting legislative and policy challenges ahead, while supporters see a major asset in their rejection of the traditional Democratic channels and policy priorities.

Sanders has hired three former aides to Reid, who had a knack for holding the line during public debates while also cutting deals with Republicans at opportune times. Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ campaign manager, is seen as bringing a steadying approach to the senior leadership of the campaign, while deputy campaign manager Ari Rabin-Havt and national policy director Josh Orton were also brought in from “Team Reid.”

At the same time, Sanders has retained longtime advisers in key roles. Warren Gunnels, who has served as an aide to Sanders for more than two decades, is viewed as one of the most crucial voices in stewarding his economic policy agenda, in part due to the loyalty Gunnels showed Sanders even when the Vermont senator was a little-known House back-bencher from Burlington. Jane Sanders, the senator’s wife, has also helped craft the 2020 campaign’s climate and housing policies.

Sanders advisers have also clashed repeatedly with the major Democratic think-tanks that have traditionally driven Democratic policy-making.

His policy team, working with national political director Analilia Mejia, has instead consulted with environmental and immigration activist organizations like the Sunrise Movement and the Center for Popular Democracy. They have also worked with labor-funded groups such as the Economic Policy Institute; The Democracy Collaborative, an international organization tied to leftist Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party in the United Kingdom; and new think-tanks such as the People’s Policy Project, which was founded in 2017 and is funded by small dollar donations. These groups, currently regarded as marginal players among Washington insiders, could gain new prominence should Sanders run the table in the election.

His staff has also increasingly turned to a clutch of economic advisers who have largely flown below the radar – such as Darrick Hamilton, of Ohio State University, on economic and jobs policy; Tara Raghuveer, of the “People’s Action” network, on housing policy; Sarah Anderson, of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, on business taxes; and Carol Zabin, of the University of California, Berkeley, on Sanders’ Green New Deal proposal.

Other economists who have previously worked with the Sanders campaign are also the source of speculation by people who work with the campaign to play roles in the White House or Treasury Department should he capture the White House. Some of the most frequently cited names for top economic posts include Jeffrey Sachs, of Columbia University; Stephanie Kelton, a former Sanders aide now at Stony Brook University ; Robert Reich, a Clinton administration labor secretary; and Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel laureate also at Columbia University.

The economists and experts in Sanders’ orbit in general have less White House and Washington experience than those at large liberal think-tanks such as the Center for American Progress and the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, some of whose leaders have historically gone on to fill crucial posts for previous Democratic presidents.

Skeptics say Sanders’ rejection of the Democratic policies and institutions may make it difficult to enact legislation, arguing Sanders has not passed much legislation through Congress during his approximately three decades there. (Sanders has pointed to his record of passing bipartisan amendments through a GOP Congress, as well as his recent work with Republicans on the war in Yemen.) Trump faced similar tensions in his takeover of the White House and Republican Party, with bitter battles erupting routinely between longstanding GOP aides and Washington outsiders who disagreed over his direction.

“You’re clearly going to get people with less Washington experience in a Sanders administration, which means they’ll bring a fresh eye to new ideas and problems, but who may also know less about how to get things done,” said Howard Gleckman, a policy expert at the Tax Policy Center, a non-partisan think-tank.

Campaign officials defended circumventing the traditional Democratic think-tanks, arguing they are conflicted by corporate donations and millionaire donors that Sanders is trying to break the party free from.

"In this campaign, Bernie and our staff are building policy in an unprecedented, grassroots way: by listening directly to the needs of people and generating plans that will actually solve the problems caused by toxic greed of powerful interests,” said Shakir, the campaign manager, in a statement. “This campaign is not taking its cues from the same Washington apparatus that has developed policy that for too long has left millions of working people, young people, and people of color behind."

The scale of policies envisioned would be extremely difficult to execute, experts said. Democratic party leaders remain dubious both of Sanders’ political viability and, in some cases, the breadth and scale of his agenda. Republicans have railed against Sanders’ policies as representing a massive government takeover that would undermine American capitalism, with Trump warning against socialism in his State of the Union Address.

Asked about Sanders on Tuesday, both Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) declined to criticize him. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), the second-ranking Democrat in the Senate, downplayed Sanders’ showing in Iowa and said “some aspects of his proposals I just don’t think are practical.”

“There is a major difference between being the leader of a movement and being the head of government,” said Timothy Naftali, a historian at New York University. “Could Senator Sanders build a coalition in Congress – that does not exist at the moment – big enough to pass his legislation? Right now, Sanders' 'democratic socialism' appears to define only a minority within the Democratic Party.”

Some Sanders allies concede the difficulty they would face in convincing Democratic lawmakers and institutions to cooperate in pushing their agenda. A Sanders administration would also likely precipitate immediate battles with some of the most powerful institutions in American life -- from the U.S. military, given Sanders’ pledge to shrink the defense budget, to America’s immigration enforcement apparatus, whose power Sanders has vowed to curb.

Despite his dozens of legislative proposals, Sanders has promised to in his first week in office send Medicare-for-all legislation to Congress – even though many if not most congressional Democrats oppose the effort to nationalize America’s health insurance industry. Sanders’ $30 trillion single-payer bill would force every American onto a government insurance plan within four years, while expanding the Medicare program to provide dental, vision, and other forms of care at no cost.

A multi-trillion infrastructure package aimed at addressing climate change would also likely be one of the first legislative packages pushed in a Sanders White House, as well as policies aimed at establishing a $15 an hour minimum wage and boosting the percentage of American workers who belong to a union. Multi-trillion-dollar housing and education programs, as well as a criminal justice overhaul, are also expected to be at the top of the list.

These bills could face steep odds unless Sanders can find many more allies in Congress. Only a small minority Democratic Senators agree with the need to eliminate private insurance to establish a single-payer system, while just 14 Senate Democrats have co-sponsored the Green New Deal legislation. Sanders could lose support even further if he picks key congressional allies -- such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), his national health policy co-chair -- to fill spots in his administration.

There are other strategies Sanders might adopt if he were to win in November. He has said if elected he would leave Washington routinely to join striking workers on the picket line in a way that would be unusual if not unprecedented for a sitting commander-in-chief. Top campaign aides have also prepared a list of possible executive orders for Sanders to implement if elected, including ending construction on Trump’s border wall and reinstating legal status for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, which would allow him to bypass Congress altogether.

Sanders’ list of potential unilateral actions, recently obtained by The Washington Post, includes criminal justice measures such as legalizing marijuana in all 50 states.

Although many Democrats and Republicans have viewed possible Sanders presidency as extremely improbable for years, and continue to do so, his success in Iowa and New Hampshire may give them pause. Some allies also point to how quickly Trump reshaped the Republican Party on issues such as trade and immigration – and wonder if a similar realignment would be possible in the Democratic Party under Sanders.

“If you were sitting there in 1931 or 1963, you could not have predicted what FDR’s New Deal or LBJ’s Great Society would be,” said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), Sanders’ campaign co-chair.