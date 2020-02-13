The city that’s attracting the most renters is Denver, where 48 percent of all searches for apartments are coming from out-of-towners, according to Apartment List. The data is compiled from searches on the site between June 1 and Dec. 31. While Denver attracts people from all over the country, the highest percentage of out-of-towners searching for an apartment in Denver came from Washington, D.C., at 10.5 percent.
Other cities among the top five garnering the most searches from out-of-towners are Baltimore (47 percent), San Diego (44 percent), Tampa (44 percent) and San Francisco (42 percent).
The top cities where people are looking to flee are Orlando and Riverside, Calif. (50 percent each), Detroit (47 percent), Chicago (43 percent), Charlotte (41 percent) and Washington, D.C., where 38 percent of renters are searching out of the area.
Apartment List also reviews where most renters are coming from when looking for a place to rent in the D.C. area. Among “inbound” renters looking to move to the District, 10.9 percent were from New York, 10 percent from Baltimore and 6.1 percent from Philadelphia. Interestingly, a bit of a population exchange appears to be happening among those four cities. The top three cities where D.C. residents are searching for apartments are Philadelphia (14.8 percent), Baltimore (14.6 percent) and New York (4.9 percent).
