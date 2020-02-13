A full schedule of seminars is planned for all three days. They will be led by home remodeling experts, including George Oliphant of NBC’s “George to the Rescue,” the long-running home renovation series that features interior designers and contractors teaming up to help deserving families and communities with much-needed home renovations. Oliphant will appear on Feb. 21 and 22.

Nearly 3,000 square feet of garden space will be designed within the Dulles Expo Center, and Merrifield Garden Center will have flowers, plants and home decor items for sale.

The Capital Remodel + Garden Show will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 and 22 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 23. Tickets are $12 at the box office and $9 online for adults; $3 for children ages 6 to 12; and free for children 5 and under.

On Feb. 21, all veterans, active members of the military and first responders will receive one free admission ticket with their ID. Friends and family may purchase half-priced tickets. Also on Feb. 21, free admission is available to people with a Metro bus pass, a SmarTrip card or a Transit Link card.

On Feb. 23, federal government employees will receive free admission with a valid federal ID at the box office. Also on Feb. 23, construction trade workers will receive free admission by showing a valid ID or business card.

For more information and tickets, click here.