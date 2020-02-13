Shelton is known for being an outspoken critic of the Federal Reserve. During her hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, she explained, defended and in some cases backed away from some of her more controversial writings and quotes on economic policy over the years. The panel is split along party lines, 13 to 12, so yes votes from all Republicans will probably be necessary to advance her confirmation, which should happen in coming weeks.

Throughout the hearing, Shelton told the panel that “I don’t claim to be in the mainstream of economists," and stressed that she would uphold Fed independence.

At least three Republican senators on the panel sharply questioned Shelton and asked her to explain past writings advocating for the United States to return to something akin to the gold standard, a view outside the mainstream. Shelton said at the hearing she does not believe in returning the gold standard, and told senators they misunderstood her position.

“I do have some trouble with some of your writings,” said Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Al). After the hearing ended, Shelby told reporters that he is “still concerned” that Shelton’s views are an “outlier.” Sen. John Neely Kennedy (R-La) also said he has not made up his mind whether to support her nomination.

For her part, Shelton told lawmakers she is not backtracking on the gold standard or her belief on Fed independence, saying "you are getting the authentic Judy Shelton,” adding that she would contribute intellectual diversity to the Fed board.

“I believe everyone has the right to criticize the Federal Reserve, including the president, every member of Congress and every citizen,” Shelton said, adding that it’s “refreshing” that Trump’s Fed bashing is “out in the open” compared to past presidents who did it in private.

Toomey said he has not made up his mind yet on how he would vote, but he has broken occasionally with Trump in the past, such as when President Trump asked Congress to approve a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Toomey repeatedly asked Shelton about her recent Wall Street Journal op-eds advocating lowering U.S. interest rates if other nations lower theirs and their currencies fall relative to the dollar, saying "I think that’s a very dangerous path to go down,” Toomey said.

They also pointed out her seeming flip-flopping on numerous issues, including her criticism of ultralow interest rates when President Barack Obama was in office and recent embrace of low rates now that Trump is president.

Many Democrats said Shelton was acting like a “new Judy” who is distancing herself or saying the lawmakers misunderstand the context by which she said unconventional things.

“We don’t know who we are nominating for the Federal Reserve. Ms Shelton has disavowed 40 years of her writing to say what she needs to say to be confirmed,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee.

Shelton has a PhD in business administration from the University of Utah and has spent years as a conservative scholar. She was an adviser to President Trump’s 2016 campaign and was served as his representative to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

If confirmed, she would serve until 2024 on the Fed. Many of her critics have warned that Trump could attempt to make Shelton Fed Chair. The president has openly shown his regret for appointing Jerome H. Powell as Fed Chair. Powell’s tenure expires in 2022.

The White House continues to express full support for her nomination and that of Christopher Waller, a St. Louis Fed economist who is Trump’s other nominee for the final two open seats on the Fed’s seven-seat board.

“She is a woman of vast experience, highly professional, highly skilled. She is going to be confirmed easily,” said Larry Kudlow in an interview Friday. “I’m completely confident."