Among baby boomers’ housing choices: conventional apartments, active-adult communities and independent- and assisted-living communities. While all provide amenities, they also have distinct differences.

AD

Conventional apartments

Easy to find in urban and suburban areas, conventional apartments offer the convenience of working and playing in the same area. Many adults nearing retirement still want to interact with younger people on a daily basis, and because there are no age restrictions, these apartments can be a good fit.

AD

Active adults

Designed for adults ages 55 and older, active-adult communities come in a range of shapes and sizes. Some offer townhouses and apartments, while others comprise small, single-family houses.

There are two main categories of this popular housing choice: age-restricted and age-targeted.

According to the Housing for Older Persons Act, age-restricted communities are exempt from renting to families with children under age 18 if they meet specific criteria, including having at least 80 percent of units with at least one resident age 55 or older. By contrast, age-targeted communities don’t have to follow age-related rules and regulations.

AD

Here’s what they have in common: They’re nothing like your grandfather’s retirement community.

Americans are living longer, healthier lives than they did 50 years ago. In addition to maintenance-free living, they want dynamic communities that embrace active lifestyles.

AD

So it makes sense that active-adult communities are adding amenities to match residents’ desires. Instead of just providing a community swimming pool and fitness center, they are offering water aerobics, yoga classes and nutrition counseling on site. Resort-style services such as coffee bars and spas are becoming more common, with some communities even offering “pet spas” and “yappy hours” for residents’ four-legged companions. Bingo nights are still an option, but so are cooking classes and wine pairing events. And in addition to gourmet, in-home kitchens, many communities offer outdoor kitchens and grill stations in common areas.

AD

Independent and assisted living

Both independent- and assisted-living communities typically offer meal services, 24-hour staff, housekeeping, laundry services, social activities and transportation to doctors’ offices and to shops. The primary difference is that assisted-living communities are specifically designed for residents who cognitively or physically can no longer live on their own. In addition to the services listed above, there are designated health-care professionals on staff who provide medical care and help with personal needs such as bathing and dressing.

AD

Some independent-living communities are connected to assisted-living communities, making for a smooth transition if a resident needs more help over time.

AD

As you weigh your housing options, here are four important points to consider:

Cost: What fits within your budget? Consider your current income and your retirement income. Depending on the type of community you choose, additional fees may be rolled into the cost of rent, but these typically balance out with the cost savings of maintenance-free living, on-site fitness amenities, cost of food and other add-ons.

Location: Do you want to stay in the same neighborhood, move close to family members or embark on a new adventure in a new town? Will you be close to a hospital and doctors’ offices, and is transportation available?

Wants and needs: How will a community meet your needs as they change over time? For example, do homes have nonslip floors and grab bars? And does the community have the lifestyle amenities you want for this stage of your life?

Visitors: Think about some of the activities that are important to your family and whether the community offers the space and amenities to accommodate. For example, if your family loves a good summer barbecue before watching the baseball game, is there an outdoor grill and a big TV room? Or do your grandchildren love coming over to swim and play ball in the backyard? Check that the pool is open for younger visitors and that there’s ample green space for recreational activities.

Overall, communities for people 55 and older want to make life as convenient and fulfilling as possible for their residents. And with all these options, your new home is ready and waiting for your next chapter.

Robert Pinnegar is the president and CEO of the National Apartment Association based in Arlington, Va.