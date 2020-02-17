The District’s popular neighborhoods, with entertainment venues and hot new restaurants, draw plenty of home buyers who want to live close to their favorite bars and cafes. But those neighborhoods, especially if they are near public transportation, can be pricey. The median sales price in the District was $635,000 in December 2019, according to Bright MLS, a 6 percent increase over December 2018.

Buyers may still be able to find a property that meets their needs, even in popular Trinidad, if they move a little away from the most popular streets and compromise a little on space. In addition, choosing a first-floor or ground-floor unit can get you into a building where other units have higher prices.

For example, the new condos built by Square and Lot at 1707 West Virginia Ave. NE, a four-unit building, include Unit 1, priced at $399,000. Monthly condo fees are $151 and annual taxes are $3,392. An off-street parking space is available for $15,000.

The 750-square-foot condo has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a small private outdoor space that leads to a shared backyard. The pet-friendly building has a secured entrance. White oak floors have been installed throughout the living and dining area and the bedrooms. The open floor plan includes a modern kitchen with a center island, white cabinets, a tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters. The modern white bathroom has touches of black fixtures and custom tile work.

The condo is about a half mile from restaurants, shops and music venues in Ivy City, such as City Winery; about one mile from Union Market’s shops and restaurants; and about one mile from more restaurants, theaters and bars on H Street NE. The neighborhood is served by several bus routes and is about 1.5 miles from the NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro station.

Assigned schools are Wheatley Education Campus and Dunbar High, rated below average by GreatSchools.org. Residents can also enter the My School DC lottery for charter school and out-of-boundary education options.

For more photos, click here.

For more information, contact Compass real estate agents Jenn Smira at 202-340-7675 or Jill Patel at 202-302-3797.