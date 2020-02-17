Buyers may still be able to find a property that meets their needs, even in popular Trinidad, if they move a little away from the most popular streets and compromise a little on space. In addition, choosing a first-floor or ground-floor unit can get you into a building where other units have higher prices.

For example, the new condos built by Square and Lot at 1707 West Virginia Ave. NE, a four-unit building, include Unit 1, priced at $399,000. Monthly condo fees are $151 and annual taxes are $3,392. An off-street parking space is available for $15,000.

The 750-square-foot condo has two bedrooms, one bathroom and a small private outdoor space that leads to a shared backyard. The pet-friendly building has a secured entrance. White oak floors have been installed throughout the living and dining area and the bedrooms. The open floor plan includes a modern kitchen with a center island, white cabinets, a tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances and quartz counters. The modern white bathroom has touches of black fixtures and custom tile work.

The condo is about a half mile from restaurants, shops and music venues in Ivy City, such as City Winery; about one mile from Union Market’s shops and restaurants; and about one mile from more restaurants, theaters and bars on H Street NE. The neighborhood is served by several bus routes and is about 1.5 miles from the NoMa-Gallaudet U Metro station.

Assigned schools are Wheatley Education Campus and Dunbar High, rated below average by GreatSchools.org. Residents can also enter the My School DC lottery for charter school and out-of-boundary education options.

