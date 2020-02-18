We asked Leigh Spicher, national director of design studios for Ashton Woods, a home builder in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, for her guidance on where to save or splurge.
“Before you get overwhelmed by options and possibilities, remember that you are the one investing in a new home, and it should be about you and what you value first and foremost — that’s the beauty of building new,” Spicher wrote in an email.
Her thoughts on the design center process include:
Be inspired by everything: Everyone’s go-to is Pinterest. Don’t get me wrong, I love Pinterest, but you can find inspiration anywhere — not just home design magazines and Pinterest. Inspiration can come from a vintage bowl that you love or a piece of artwork.
Make lists: Now, you need your Type-A side to kick in. Lists are your friend in this process. Start with these five questions to give you a base to build from:
- What do you want? This can be your big-ticket item or this could simply be what you really want in your home — hardwood floors or a really beautiful freestanding tub.
- What do you need? This one is not as fun, albeit essential. Your house would be useless without an appliance package. If you’re in a subdivision, window coverings are a must. What “options” are really necessities in your next home?
- How do you want your home to feel? Your answer could be as simple as “casual” or “formal,” or you can get more specific with interior design styles like modern or farmhouse. This “feeling” will guide your selections for textures and sight lines.
- What do you want your home to wear? When you’re designing your home, certain aspects, such as flooring and cabinetry, can be considered foundational pieces — like a little black dress. But those foundational pieces need some personality in the way of accessories or the jewelry of the home! This is where you need to go big on a kitchen backsplash or interesting hardware. It could also be that focal-point light fixture.
- How do you want your home to perform? Think about the experiences and memories you want to have in your home. To one person, that might be the experience of cooking in a dream kitchen every day, or it might be a home office so you can finally give up that two-hour commute. If you like entertaining, it may be a space for gatherings, or if you’re a homebody, you may want a cozy fireplace.
Give yourself time: Don’t stress about getting everything at once. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, it’s okay to walk away and come back after a cup of coffee.
Finally, remember your home is always a work in progress: From the day you start designing it to the day you move out, your home will continually be a growing and changing canvas. No matter what, with you in it, your home will be a special place.