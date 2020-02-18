What do you want? This can be your big-ticket item or this could simply be what you really want in your home — hardwood floors or a really beautiful freestanding tub.

What do you need? This one is not as fun, albeit essential. Your house would be useless without an appliance package. If you’re in a subdivision, window coverings are a must. What “options” are really necessities in your next home?

How do you want your home to feel? Your answer could be as simple as “casual” or “formal,” or you can get more specific with interior design styles like modern or farmhouse. This “feeling” will guide your selections for textures and sight lines.

What do you want your home to wear? When you’re designing your home, certain aspects, such as flooring and cabinetry, can be considered foundational pieces — like a little black dress. But those foundational pieces need some personality in the way of accessories or the jewelry of the home! This is where you need to go big on a kitchen backsplash or interesting hardware. It could also be that focal-point light fixture.