Built in 1938 by architect Paul Williams, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has 6,100 square feet and sits on a half-acre lot. Williams, the first African American inducted into the College of Fellows within the American Institute of Architects, designed the homes of several other celebrities, including Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and Frank Sinatra.

“It’s rare to find a home with the elegance of this one still intact,” said Watson, who specializes in historic homes. “It’s basically original with all of the Paul Williams details.”

The front of the home has a symmetrical design, a key element of Williams’s style.

The home is designed for entertaining groups of different sizes, with a large foyer for receiving guests and several reception rooms on the lower level to host everything from a small dinner party to an evening ball. The foyer has a wrought-iron staircase accessible to several receiving rooms.

The living room has plenty of space for entertaining, including seating areas by the fireplace and bay windows. A study or small living room has subdued wood paneling with corner views. The dining room has a full view of the patio and yard.

The kitchen and adjoining prep room are designed to accommodate large groups. A wood-paneled wet bar is next to French doors that open to the backyard.

The master suite takes up an entire wing on the upper level, with three walk-in closets, two adjacent bathrooms and additional storage space.