Inside President Ronald Reagan?s former Los Angeles mansion

The front of the former home of Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman has a symmetrical design, a key element of architect Paul Williams’s style. (Jeffrey Ong)

The Los Angeles mansion where Ronald Reagan lived with his first wife, actress Jane Wyman, before he became president, has returned to market for $6.75 million after selling about a year-and-a-half ago for $6.45 million. The mansion is listed with Brent Watson and Marco Salari of Coldwell Banker.

Reagan lived in the home during the 1940s. As a result of his divorce from Wyman, the home was transferred to her ownership in 1949, according to the Los Angeles Times. Before entering politics, Reagan appeared in more than 50 films in Hollywood, where he met Wyman during their work on the film “Brother Rat” in 1938, according to his obituary in the Telegraph. They married two years later, then divorced in 1948. Wyman acted in more than 80 films during her six-decade career, had multiple award nominations and was honored with the Oscar for Best Actress in 1948 for her role in “Johnny Belinda.

Built in 1938 by architect Paul Williams, the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom house has 6,100 square feet and sits on a half-acre lot. Williams, the first African American inducted into the College of Fellows within the American Institute of Architects, designed the homes of several other celebrities, including Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and Frank Sinatra.

“It’s rare to find a home with the elegance of this one still intact,” said Watson, who specializes in historic homes. “It’s basically original with all of the Paul Williams details.”

The front of the home has a symmetrical design, a key element of Williams’s style.

The home is designed for entertaining groups of different sizes, with a large foyer for receiving guests and several reception rooms on the lower level to host everything from a small dinner party to an evening ball. The foyer has a wrought-iron staircase accessible to several receiving rooms.

The living room has plenty of space for entertaining, including seating areas by the fireplace and bay windows. A study or small living room has subdued wood paneling with corner views. The dining room has a full view of the patio and yard.

The kitchen and adjoining prep room are designed to accommodate large groups. A wood-paneled wet bar is next to French doors that open to the backyard.

The master suite takes up an entire wing on the upper level, with three walk-in closets, two adjacent bathrooms and additional storage space.

A backyard pool with a nearby fireplace and expansive patio make up the outdoor entertaining areas. The pool has a covered seating area surrounded by mature trees and foliage.