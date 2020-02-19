More than a century after Rankin took office, research shows that physical appearance remains a point of serious scrutiny for female political candidates, while the looks or dress of male candidates are scarcely factored into their potential. Women running for office feel pressure to look the part lest they not be taken seriously. But the cost of keeping up a professional wardrobe can be a barrier for many. That’s why workwear retailer M.M. LaFleur is offering free clothing rental for female candidates this election season.

“A lot of women can’t afford to buy the kinds of clothes that people expect of candidates,” said M.M. LaFleur co-founder Sarah LaFleur. “If it’s in any way a hurdle for these women, it brings me such joy that we can help alleviate that problem.”

I'm not sure I've seen a clothing brand do this before — @mmlafleur is lending its clothes, for free, to any woman running for public office. pic.twitter.com/9DjTmTXMTR — Joanna Piacenza (@jpiacenza) February 18, 2020

In an email to customers earlier this week, LaFleur said that interested women running for office could contact the company with their credentials, including name, location and description of the office they’re running for, to get free clothes for the campaign trail. The company has received more than 550 responses.

“We never purport that clothes help move the needle on female representation, but we want to do our part to make things a tiny bit easier,” LaFleur wrote in the email. “As one candidate said, ‘Wearing your clothes gave me one less thing to worry about and the ability to focus on delivering my message.’”

Puzzling through the public’s demands of what a trustworthy, professional woman ought to look like is an almost impossible task. Women are expected to wear heels, but not stilettos or sandals, said Susan Scafidi, academic director of the Fashion Law Institute at Fordham University. They’re expected to wear jackets that square their shoulders (without looking too masculine), skirts that are neither too long nor too short, unless they opt for trousers (which raise questions of formality) and blouses that are flattering without being revealing

“Female political candidates have an even greater challenge, needing to appear on camera in different outfits without appearing to spend too much on clothes, whatever amount that might be, and thus having their ability to balance budgets called into question,” Scafidi said in an email to The Post. “And that’s before getting to hair and makeup!”

LaFleur’s company was born out of frustrations about the time and resources required for women to keep up a professional appearance. After years of working in private equity and management consulting, LaFleur was exhausted and annoyed by the effort required to search for sharp, appropriate work clothes. In 2011, LaFleur launched M.M. LaFleur with designer Miyako Nakamura — the former chief designer at Zac Posen — with the mission “to take the work out of dressing for work.” The two built an online brand of unfussy, smart workwear that would appeal to women of all ages and body types, from wrinkle-resistant suits to basic shift dresses and machine-washable work pants.

Investors were skeptical that women would pay hundreds of dollars for workwear basics, LaFleur said, and that they’d want to buy these things online instead of in traditional brick-and-mortar stores. But M.M. LaFleur’s performance has proven otherwise: The first pair of pants the brand designed sold out in two hours, and one basic black wrap dress racked up a 1,600-person wait list. The company has dressed candidates, such as Cynthia Nixon and Rep. Stephanie Murphy, and now LaFleur hopes its wears will help hundreds more on the campaign trail.

Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) applauded M.M. LaFleur’s offer on Instagram earlier this wee, and said she relied on hand-me-downs from friends before she was sworn in.

“When I was running for office (even now!), accessing clothing for the job was a challenge both logistically and financially,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “As a candidate, a large part of asking people to vote for you is helping them visualize you on the job. As a member, that professionalism helps you challenge subconscious bias.”

The freshmen women of Congress (the most female and diverse group ever) have inspired a huge amount of discussion about red lipstick, hoop earrings and ethnic garb — in some cases much more than their actual platforms and ideas. Conservative critic Eddie Scary of the Washington Examiner caused a stir when he tweeted a picture of Ocasio-Cortez in 2018, suggesting her clothes were too nice for her working-class background. He deleted it after it sparked backlash.

If I walked into Congress wearing a sack, they would laugh & take a picture of my backside.



If I walk in with my best sale-rack clothes, they laugh & take a picture of my backside.



Dark hates light - that’s why you tune it out.



Shine bright & keep it pushing.✨ https://t.co/mRq5wn0v9A — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 15, 2018