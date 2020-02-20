Morgan Stanley is buying E*Trade in a $13 billion, all stock deal, the bank announced Thursday, bringing more consolidation to the brokerage market and giving Morgan Stanley a foothold with middle income customers.

The deal, which is the biggest takeover by a major U.S. bank since the 2008 financial crisis, combines Morgan Stanley’s prowess and client-facing resources with E*Trade’s more than 5 million customers, with over $360 billion in retail trade assets, the companies said in a news release. Morgan Stanley boasts more than 3 million clients with $2.7 trillion in assets under management.