The 15-year fixed-rate average was slightly higher at 2.99 percent with an average 0.8 point. It was 2.97 percent a week ago and 3.78 percent a year ago. The five-year adjustable rate average slipped to 3.25 percent with an average 0.2 point. It was 3.28 percent a week ago and 3.84 percent a year ago.

“January’s decrease in single-family home construction came on the heels of a strong December that was helped by warmer weather,” said Bill Banfield, executive vice president of capital markets at Quicken Loans. “With two strong months, it is clear warmer weather has helped the housing market earn some extra credit points. This could help generate positive momentum heading into the spring home-buying season.”

Such good economic news normally would send mortgage rates higher, but investors remain concerned about the affect the coronavirus outbreak will have on the economy.

“The coronavirus and its impact have yet to be felt to its fullest extent — although Apple warned that it will have an impact on its numbers,” said Jim Sahnger, mortgage planner with C2 Financial in Jupiter, Fla. “Until we see how that plays out, rates should remain stable. Absent the virus right now, rates would be climbing.”

The yield on the 10-year Treasury drifted up to 1.56 percent Wednesday but has clung to a narrow range most of the month.

“It appears the equity markets and bond markets have differing opinions regarding the containment of the coronavirus and its potential for slowing the global economy,” said Michael Becker, a branch manager with Sierra Pacific Mortgage in Lutherville, Md. “Equity markets have rallied with the S&P up 5 percent from its dip in January, while bond markets have seen Treasury yields hold near their multiyear lows.”

Because mortgage rates tend to mimic the movement of long-term bonds, the 10-year yield is the most closely watched indicator of where rates are headed. Bankrate.com, which puts out a weekly mortgage rate trend index, found nearly two-thirds of the experts it surveyed predict rates will remain relatively unchanged in the coming week.

“Looking forward, I think it’s clear that bond markets are going to take a more wait-and-see attitude when it comes to the economic dangers of the coronavirus outbreak,” Becker said. “Because of that, I think mortgage rates will hold steady in the coming week.”

Meanwhile, mortgage applications retreated as rates moved higher. According to the latest data from the Mortgage Bankers Association, the market composite index — a measure of total loan application volume — decreased 6.4 percent last week. The refinance index went down 8 percent, while the purchase index slid 3 percent.

The refinance share of mortgage activity accounted for 63.2 percent of applications.

