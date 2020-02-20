But my roommate at the time convinced me it was the best fit for us — turns out she was right.

East-facing floor-to-ceiling windows soak the apartment with light from sunup to midafternoon, allowing my family of plants to flourish year-round. The cabinets in the kitchen — small as it is — are deep, providing me with enough space to store another cast-iron Dutch oven I probably don’t need. Best of all, the building’s proximity to my office enables a quick commute in a city where long, slow ones can make for a miserable routine.

And although I’d love a prewar building with storied molding and solid-wood doors, I’ve come to enjoy the new-construction building I’ve lived in for nearly two years. The walls are adorned with beloved photographs and prints, while hand-me-down mid-century furniture helps add style to the cookie-cutter unit. Decorating the apartment has become a fun post-grad hobby. Each coffee table book, vase and pillow seems to call my name, and watching the space transform into the charming pad it now is has been a priceless treat.

Brookland, too, has its own charm. It’s quiet and calm. Just up the street from me is Primrose, the Michelin-approved French bistro and wine bar. After dining on coq au vin, a stroll around the neighborhood reminds me that Washington is more than the rows of townhouses and ornate co-ops for which it is famous. It’s also the brick bungalows and Craftsman-style homes that pepper the streets of this Northeast neighborhood I’m so lucky to call home.