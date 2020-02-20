But my roommate at the time convinced me it was the best fit for us — turns out she was right.
East-facing floor-to-ceiling windows soak the apartment with light from sunup to midafternoon, allowing my family of plants to flourish year-round. The cabinets in the kitchen — small as it is — are deep, providing me with enough space to store another cast-iron Dutch oven I probably don’t need. Best of all, the building’s proximity to my office enables a quick commute in a city where long, slow ones can make for a miserable routine.
And although I’d love a prewar building with storied molding and solid-wood doors, I’ve come to enjoy the new-construction building I’ve lived in for nearly two years. The walls are adorned with beloved photographs and prints, while hand-me-down mid-century furniture helps add style to the cookie-cutter unit. Decorating the apartment has become a fun post-grad hobby. Each coffee table book, vase and pillow seems to call my name, and watching the space transform into the charming pad it now is has been a priceless treat.
Brookland, too, has its own charm. It’s quiet and calm. Just up the street from me is Primrose, the Michelin-approved French bistro and wine bar. After dining on coq au vin, a stroll around the neighborhood reminds me that Washington is more than the rows of townhouses and ornate co-ops for which it is famous. It’s also the brick bungalows and Craftsman-style homes that pepper the streets of this Northeast neighborhood I’m so lucky to call home.
In this new ongoing feature, we ask homeowners what they love most about their home. If you’d like to share your story, please send a high-resolution photo of the room/feature you love (preferably with you in the photo, too) and 350 to 400 words describing the space and why you love it to: mlerner@gmail.com.