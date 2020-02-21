IF OUR FORMALLY TARGETED FARMERS NEED ADDITIONAL AID UNTIL SUCH TIME AS THE TRADE DEALS WITH CHINA, MEXICO, CANADA AND OTHERS FULLY KICK IN, THAT AID WILL BE PROVIDED BY THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT, PAID FOR OUT OF THE MASSIVE TARIFF MONEY COMING INTO THE USA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

Trump also said in the tweet that the federal bailout funding will be “PAID FOR OUT OF THE MASSIVE TARIFF MONEY COMING INTO THE USA!” But critics have noted tariffs are paid by U.S. consumers in the form of higher prices.

AD

AD

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said last month that there would be no need for additional bailout funding due to the trade deal with China.

But the Chinese economy has been hampered by the coronavirus, with normal operations at numerous Chinese firms delayed amid the spread of the disease.

The bailout was created by the Trump administration as a way to try to calm outrage from farmers who complained they were caught in the middle of the White House’s trade war with China. In an attempt to pacify farmers, the Agriculture Department created an expansive new program without precedent.

The U.S. has already pledged or spent $28 billion in bailout payments to American farmers, an amount double the Obama-era bailout of the auto industry assailed by many Republicans. In some cases, that assistance has gone to foreign-owned firms with plants operating in the U.S.

AD

AD

Senior administration officials previously expressed alarm about the administration’s legal justification for the maneuver, which they have based on a little-known New Deal-era program. Congressional Democrats backed off an opportunity to force Trump to scale back the program amid pressure from Democratic lawmakers representing farm states.