President Trump promised in an all-caps tweet Friday to provide additional bailout funding to American farmers if necessary, as questions arise over whether China’s purchases of agricultural products will fall short of what it pledged in the recently signed trade deal.

Trump said he may expand the nearly $30 billion bailout program until the administration’s recently struck trade deals with China, Canada, and Mexico “kick in." On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s chief economist, Robert Johansson, projected that agricultural exports to China would reach roughly $14 billion in the fiscal year that ends Sept. 30, far short of what White House officials said would take place based on the “Phase One” trade deal with Chinese leaders. White House officials have said agricultural exports to China would be between $40 billion and $50 billion in each of the next two years.

Trump also said in the tweet that the federal bailout funding will be “PAID FOR OUT OF THE MASSIVE TARIFF MONEY COMING INTO THE USA!” But critics have noted tariffs are paid by U.S. consumers in the form of higher prices.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said last month that there would be no need for additional bailout funding due to the trade deal with China.

But the Chinese economy has been hampered by the coronavirus, with normal operations at numerous Chinese firms delayed amid the spread of the disease.

The bailout was created by the Trump administration as a way to try to calm outrage from farmers who complained they were caught in the middle of the White House’s trade war with China. In an attempt to pacify farmers, the Agriculture Department created an expansive new program without precedent.

The U.S. has already pledged or spent $28 billion in bailout payments to American farmers, an amount double the Obama-era bailout of the auto industry assailed by many Republicans. In some cases, that assistance has gone to foreign-owned firms with plants operating in the U.S.

Senior administration officials previously expressed alarm about the administration’s legal justification for the maneuver, which they have based on a little-known New Deal-era program. Congressional Democrats backed off an opportunity to force Trump to scale back the program amid pressure from Democratic lawmakers representing farm states.

