The annual gathering in California thrown by Michael Milken’s namesake think tank — where a ticket can cost up to $50,000 — has been a highly visible part of the billionaire’s efforts to build a new legacy after he spent nearly two years in prison for securities fraud in the early 1990s. Milken had gained national fame for pioneering the use of high-yield, high-risk securities in a way that made him among the most influential American financiers of the era.

Despite Milken’s having originally been sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $600 million, he and his family held on to hundreds of millions of dollars in assets. With a net worth that Forbes estimates at $3.8 billion, he has showered more than $1 billion on medical research, education and other causes since the 1970s, according to his spokesman, Geoffrey Moore.

In 2014, George Washington University renamed its School of Public Health the Milken Institute School of Public Health. Milken’s foundation has also handed out thousands of $25,000 checks to educators, in what’s been described as “the Oscars of Teaching.”

On Tuesday, President Trump pardoned the financier, along with pardoning or granting clemency to 10 other people, including former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. Trump lauded Milken’s philanthropic work before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, saying Milken has “gone around and done an incredible job for the world, with all of his research on cancer.”

The billionaire had just returned from South Africa, where he was hosting meetings on how to expand the availability of advanced medical therapies, and preparing to go into the office when the president called to tell him of the pardon, according to Moore. Milken then visited his 96-year-old mother, he said. “She was very touched and so happy — she cried — that this pardon had come while she’s still living,” the spokesman said.

In a statement, Milken, 73, said he and his wife were “very grateful to the President. We look forward to many more years of pursuing our efforts in medical research, education and public health.”

Jordan Thomas, a partner at Labaton Sucharow and a former trial attorney at the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department, said the pardon probably would be a “troubling development” for the law enforcement officials who originally went after Milken. “This is part of a long-term campaign to clean up the Milken family name and, apparently, it’s been successful,” Thomas said.

Milken made a fortune helping corporations use junk bonds to finance corporate takeovers at the now-defunct Drexel Burnham Lambert. Milken’s innovations made him one of the most recognized figures in finance, and made it easier for both small entrepreneurs and corporate raiders to raise money, but they were also blamed by some economists at the time for encouraging U.S. businesses to get too heavily into debt.

But his standing crumbled when he was charged as part of an insider-trading scheme. Milken initially denied the charges but ultimately pleaded guilty to six counts in 1990, sobbing as he admitted in court to manipulating financial markets. “I realize that by my acts I have hurt those who are closest to me,” he said at the time.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined $600 million.

Milken was released after two years and quickly began his comeback campaign. “The last six years have been very difficult, particularly, these last 22 months,” Milken said upon his release in 1993.

Milken’s personal fortune remained about $125 million, and his wife and children were reported to have as much as $350 million, The Washington Post reported at the time.

Milken has no interest in returning to finance, said Moore, his spokesman.

“He will not give up on his lifetime crusade to find cures for cancer and other life-threatening diseases until those health threats are defeated. He works around the clock through multiple nonprofit organizations to address the world’s greatest challenges in the fields of medical research, education and public health,” the spokesman said.

Milken was diagnosed with prostate cancer around the time of his release and started what is now known as the Prostate Cancer Foundation, funding various research studies on the disease. In 2004, Fortune magazine called him “The Man Who Changed Medicine.”

“He has a lot of energy, I’ll tell you, I’m impressed,” then-President Clinton said of Milken in 1994 after calling into an event honoring the former financier for his work on prostate cancer. “He makes me look like a piker. He makes me look like I’m on vacation every day, he has got so much energy.”

George Washington University renamed its public health school after the billionaire after the Milken Institute and the Milken Family Foundation donated a combined $50 million to the university in 1994, setting a record. GWU President Steven Knapp at the time called the gifts, which also included $30 million from businessman Sumner M. Redstone’s charitable foundation, a “pivotal moment.”

“Mike Milken’s leading the effort in focusing the attention of the whole global community on chronic diseases,” Knapp said then.

But the Milken name wasn’t always well-received. In 2011, Milken’s brother, Lowell Milken, donated $10 million to the UCLA Law School, and the university announced the creation of the Lowell Milken Institute for Business Law and Policy. At least one professor, Lynn A. Stout, objected, saying it would damage her “personal and professional reputation.”

Through his public policy think tank, Milken’s reach has extended into Washington. The Milken Institute occupies three buildings on Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, including one opening in 2023, the Center for Advancing the American Dream, which will focus on education, public health and other issues. In January, the think tank released a plan for reforming Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the housing companies taken over during the global financial crisis.

Milken has not invested in either company, said Moore, his spokesman. “Mike and his attorneys are very sensitive to any appearance of a conflict and make sure that he does not have a financial stake in any company or project that could create a conflict,” he said.

The Milken Institute has also been a leading proponent of “opportunity zones” — a tax break tied to 2017 tax-cut legislation aimed at encouraging investment in distressed areas. The think tank hosted a panel on the tax break earlier this year featuring a top Treasury Department official and Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant (R). According to the New York Times, the institute’s leaders also pushed the Trump administration to make the tax break more generous for wealthy investors.

Milken has never purchased any property in an opportunity zone, said Moore. The Milken Institute called the New York Times report “inaccurate.”

“I have no reason to doubt that Milken has spent the past 30 years doing good works and making the world a better place. He should be given enormous credit for that,” John K. Carroll, one of the lead prosecutors in Milken’s case, wrote in a column for The Washington Post. “I have no dog in this fight, and I don’t think that anyone should lose sleep over his pardon.”

But, Carroll wrote, that doesn’t negate the fact that Milken committed financial crimes. “I know that not only because we prosecutors saw the evidence but also because his attorneys, the best lawyers of his generation, counseled him to plead guilty,” Carroll wrote.