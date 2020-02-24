Brent crude, the global benchmark, slid 4.9 percent as investors worried about a hit to demand. Gold, a safe-haven for investors in times of turmoil, was up roughly 2.5 percent.

U.S. stock markets ended last week down, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index closing down 1.79 percent on Friday. Tech stocks like Apple, Amazon and Alphabet, the parent company of Google, were hit particularly hard. Also on Friday, the yield on the 30-year Treasury fell to an all-time low, suggesting investors’ confidence in the economy was on shaky ground.

On Monday, Chinese leaders postponed the National People’s Congress — the most prominent event on their political calendar — which was scheduled for March 5. China also reversed course after saying it would relax travel restrictions on the outbreak’s hotbed of Wuhan.

Meanwhile, officials figures released Monday documented 409 new cases of the coronavirus and another 150 deaths in China by the end of Sunday. Those tallies brought the total number of confirmed cases to 77,150 with a cumulative death toll of 2,592.

Over the weekend, countries including South Korea, Italy and Iran faced sharp increases in their confirmed cases.

Early in the epidemic, analysts hoped that any economic fallout from coronavirus would be contained within China, based on what happened in the wake of the 2002-2003 SARS outbreak. But almost 20 years later, China’s economy is much more interconnected with the rest of the world, with supply chains on nearly every continent reliant on Chinese manufacturing and labor.

