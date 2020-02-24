So why, then, do so many of us feel like we can barely make ends meet?

A new report published by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, offers up a crystal clear explanation for the disconnect between the economy described by economists and the one experienced by regular people. It all boils down to startling shift illustrated in the chart below.

Lead author Oren Cass distills it as follows: “In 1985, the typical male worker could cover a family of four’s major expenditures (housing, health care, transportation, education) on 30 weeks of salary,” he wrote on Twitter last week. “By 2018 it took 53 weeks. Which is a problem, there being 52 weeks in a year.”

Cass calls this calculation the Cost-of-Thriving Index. It measures the median male annual salary against four major household expenditures:

Housing, defined as the annual rent for a three-bedroom house in the 40th percentile of the local housing market

Health care, defined as the annual premium on a typical family health insurance policy

Transportation, defined as the average cost of owning and operating a car driven 15,000 miles per year

Education, defined as the average cost of tuition, fees, room and board at a four-year public college

Back in 1985, a typical male breadwinner could cover those costs and still have 22 weeks of pay left for everything else a family wants and needs, such as food, clothing, entertainment and savings. In the present day, the typical salary doesn’t even cover the four basics.

It’s worth digging into why Cass constructed the index as he did. He chose male earnings, in part, because historically men were more likely to be sole breadwinners. Plus, polls show that Americans still think of men as the primary financial providers in a family, even though that’s increasingly no longer the case.

Cass also ran the numbers for female earners, whose median wage is about 80 percent that of men. In 1985, the typical woman needed to work 45 weeks to cover the four big annual expenses; today she needs 66 weeks. The data also show it was easier for a single female breadwinner to provide for her family in 1985 than it is for a lone male earner today.

On the cost side, the decisions are more straightforward. It’s worth noting that Cass uses the price of one semester of public college because to pay for two kids to go to college you’d need to sock away about one semester’s worth every year for each year of their childhood.

On health care, it’s important to note that while employers often pick up some insurance costs, workers have been steadily contributing more toward their coverage. The share of the non-elderly with employer-sponsored insurance is actually falling, meaning many families are having to purchase insurance on their own.

Additionally, the cost of health care is a major concern for many families when a parent switches jobs or is laid off for an extended period of time.

“A generation ago,” Cass writes, a typical male worker “could be confident in his ability to provide for his family not only the basics of food, clothing, and shelter but also the middle-class essentials of a comfortable house, a car, health care, and education. Now he cannot.”

Families, of course, have made many adjustments due to these new realities. The government has played a more active role in providing health insurance. People find ways to skimp on medical care. Families take on more debt to pay for their housing.

But Cass’ argument is that every adjustment represents an economic challenge. If both parents are working, who will supervise the kids after school? What happens if a family is maxed out on their mortgage, then one spouse loses a job? How many medical appointments can you skip before chronic health conditions catch up with you?

It’s these realities, Cass writes, that are most salient for the middle-class families who tell pollsters they live paycheck-to-paycheck and worry that their kids’ standard of living will be lower than theirs. Traditional economists might look at the plummeting price of flat screen TVs as a sign that standards of living are increasing. But how useful is a cheap TV when you can’t afford your insulin?

In recent years, long-held orthodoxies about economics have been challenged by a new generation of progressive economists who see the free market embrace of staggering economic inequality as a threat to everyone’s well-being. Similarly, Cass’ work pushes back against those same orthodoxies — but this time, from the right.

His concern over what he calls “market fundamentalism” derives from the way those markets are failing American families.