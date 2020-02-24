The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to reveal the deliberations.
Congressional Democrats have been pressing the Trump administration to request an emergency spending package since earlier this month as federal agencies quickly burned through a $100 million fund and worked to transfer $136 million more from other accounts.
The White House is preparing the request at a time when financial markets appear to heading for a sharp selloff, based on growing fears that the economic ramifications of the coronavirus could last much longer than initially thought. Large parts of China’s economy have effectively shut down because of the outbreak, and the virus has spread to more than two dozen other countries, with new cases in South Korea and Italy popping up over the weekend.
Although there have only been a handful of cases of coronavirus in the United States so far, the federal government has had to scramble in recent weeks to adjust its response. The White House’s coronavirus response has been uneven, with President Trump recently expressing anger that he was not involved in more decisions.
White House officials initially said they had little concern about the impact of the coronavirus on the United States, but that stance has chanced markedly in recent weeks. They have instituted quarantines of certain people and are blocking the entry of many foreign-born people trying to enter the United States.
Politico reported over the weekend that the White House was preparing a budget request.