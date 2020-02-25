Markets in Europe and Asia continued to drop Tuesday after Monday’s plummet, signaling that investors abroad are still rattled by the spread of coronavirus outside China.

Japan’s Nikkei index sank more than 3 percent after a global sell-off Monday that sent Wall Street tumbling more than 3.5 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index was down roughly 0.6 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was essentially flat.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE sank 0.8 percent and Germany’s DAX was roughly 0.6 percent in the red.

U.S. stock futures signaled a flat open Tuesday, one day after the Dow Jones industrial average sank by more than 1,000 points. But new disease clusters in South Korea, Italy and Iran have officials across the public health and economic spheres bracing for global havoc.

The Chinese government confirmed 508 new cases, along with 74 deaths, bringing the total number of accumulated infections nationwide to 77,658, with 2,663 deaths. Iran confirmed 95 cases nationwide, with at least 15 deaths. And South Korea reported 144 new cases, bringing its national total to 977.