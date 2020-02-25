In Europe, Britain’s FTSE sank 0.8 percent and Germany’s DAX was roughly 0.6 percent in the red.
U.S. stock futures signaled a flat open Tuesday, one day after the Dow Jones industrial average sank by more than 1,000 points. But new disease clusters in South Korea, Italy and Iran have officials across the public health and economic spheres bracing for global havoc.
The Chinese government confirmed 508 new cases, along with 74 deaths, bringing the total number of accumulated infections nationwide to 77,658, with 2,663 deaths. Iran confirmed 95 cases nationwide, with at least 15 deaths. And South Korea reported 144 new cases, bringing its national total to 977.
White House asks Congress for $1.8 billion for coronavirus response
The White House late Monday asked Congress for $1.8 billion in emergency spending to respond to the coronavirus as the epidemic spread around the globe and sent shock waves through financial markets.
The request includes $1.25 billion in new funding for the Department of Health and Human Services, as well as the ability to transfer an additional $535 million set aside to fight Ebola and use it for the coronavirus response instead.
“To this point, no agency has been inhibited in response efforts due to resources or authorities. However, much is still unknown about this virus and the disease it causes,” acting White House Office of Management and Budget director Russell Vought wrote to congressional leaders. “The administration believes additional federal resources are necessary to take steps to prepare for a potential worsening of the situation in the United States.”