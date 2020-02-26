“The risk right now is very low to Americans,” Azar said. “From a public health perspective we technically are in a state of containment in the United States...We have always been clear...that could change rapidly” and he said U.S. officials “fully expect we will see more cases here in the United States.”

The White House on Monday evening requested $1.8 billion to deal with coronavirus, and $535 million of that would be rerouted from an account that is designed to deal with Ebola. But Trump administration officials told senators Tuesday that they knew their request would need to grow, said a Senate aide who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe discussions with the White House.

Democrats and a number of Republicans have decried the White House request as insufficient and are aiming for a more robust package.

“Bipartisan, bicameral meetings to work out the details of the coronavirus supplemental will begin today,” a House Democratic aide said, speaking on condition of anonymity to describe the process. “The strong desire of all four corners is to assemble a bill that robustly funds pandemic response and can earn bipartisan support. Given that we have received virtually no information from the Trump administration, we are still assessing what amount of funding is needed.”

The “four corners” comment refers to the four top congressional appropriators, two Democrats and two Republicans.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D.-N.Y.) on Wednesday proposed an $8.5 billion spending plan, though it hadn’t yet received support from House Democrats. Asked about Schumer’s plan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday morning that “I haven’t seen it but I’m glad that it’s ambitious.”

The political scramble comes amid increased fingerpointing between the White House and Democrats over the coronavirus response. President Trump has sought to repeatedly downplay the virus, saying the impact in the United States is expected to be minimal and complaining that the stock market’s recent fall is the media and Democrats’ fault.

But Democrats and some Republicans have said the White House’s response has been inadequate and disorganized. Trump plans to meet with senior advisers about the coronavirus later on Wednesday and has announced he will hold a press conference at 6 p.m.

So far, the White House has said little about needing more money to deal with problems caused by the virus. The money they have requested include $1 billion for vaccines, a White House official said, though there currently is no vaccine for the coronavirus.

“The President’s priority is protecting the homeland, and the Administration is working aggressively to minimize the risk of the virus spreading to the United States,” acting White House budget director Russell Vought wrote in the Monday request.

At the House Appropriations subcommittee hearing Wednesday, Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) told Azar that the administration’s $1.8 billion-plus emergency spending request was “unacceptable.”

DeLauro said that the amount of the request is inadequate, and that the administration provides no backup information beyond a two-page document to explain where the money is coming from. The request includes $1.25 million in new money and then transfers $535 million from the Ebola fund. The White House has said its total spending plan for combating the coronavirus is around $2.5 billion because of other accounts it has tapped.

On Wednesday, Azar said the spending request “has my complete and full support” and said he would not disclose whether there was any internal disagreement with the White House or Office of Management and Budget. The request was low by historical standards, however, as Congress appropriated $5.4 billion to deal with Ebola in 2015 and $7 billion for the H1N1 virus in 2009.

Azar told lawmakers that the administration has now spent or obligated the entirety of $105 million in an infectious disease rapid response fund that was the first pot of money available to respond to the virus and is now moving into previously announced transfers of $136 million from other programs.

He was met with bipartisan skepticism about the budget request.

While praising the administration’s overall response, Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla) said it was not a good idea to transfer $535 million from the Ebola preparedness fund, as the administration has proposed.

“I just don’t think we should be penny-wise and pound foolish on that,” Cole said.

Cole also asked Azar for assurances that if the $2.5 billion proves insufficient, he will return to Congress and ask for more.