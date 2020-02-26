Wall Street’s demeanor darkened significantly Tuesday after officials from the national Centers for Disease Control warned that the virus would inevitably take its toll on the U.S. and asked businesses and local communities to brace for impact. The Dow Jones industrial average endured its worst two-day slump in four years, with the blue-chip index chalking back-to-back 3 percent declines. On Wednesday, futures markets were poised for a slight rebound.
“This kind of sell-off creates some of the best buying opportunities for bulls but uncertainty regarding the virus remains high, and volatility is likely here to stay until the global situation stabilizes,” Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman wrote in commentary Tuesday.
Europe’s benchmark Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6 percent in midday trading, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index closed down 0.7 percent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed down nearly 0.8 percent.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 1.5 percent to $53.47 a barrel. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rebounded slightly from Tuesday’s all-time low. Yields drop as the price of bonds rises.
White House officials are downplaying the threat of the outbreak. Larry Kudlow, President Trump’s chief economic adviser, told The Post late Monday that investors should consider “buying these dips.” On CNBC earlier this week, Kudlow said he did not expect the Federal Reserve to react to the coronavirus and cut interest rates to juice the economy. He said there is “no supply disruption” yet appearing in the numbers that the White House is studying.
“We have contained this. We have contained this. I won’t say airtight, but pretty close to airtight,” Kudlow told CNBC.
Trump is slated to hold a news conference with CDC officials at 6 p.m. Publicly, Trump has said the coronavirus is “very well under control,” but privately he has been furious about the stock market’s slide. After the Dow’s more than 1,000-point drop-off Monday, Trump tweeted “Stock Market starting to look very good to me.”