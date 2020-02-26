The metro areas with the biggest year-over-year increases in median home prices were South Bend, Ind. (up 18.4 percent); Boise City, Idaho (up 12.6 percent); Spokane, Wash. (up 10.9 percent); Atlantic City (up 10.6 percent); and Salt Lake City (up 9.6 percent).
ATTOM’s report shows that nationwide, home sellers gained $65,500 in a typical sale, up from $50,027 just two years earlier. The profit amount, based on median purchase and resale prices, was the highest level since 2006, a 13-year high.
Home prices are expected to rise again in 2020, with CoreLogic, a real estate data analytics firm, projecting a national price increase of 5.2 percent by December 2020. CoreLogic’s December 2019 report shows that prices increased 4 percent from December 2018 to December 2019.
CoreLogic’s market analysis found that 40 percent of the top 50 markets in the country were overvalued. That’s defined as a market in which home prices are at least 10 percent above the long-term sustainable level. The Washington metro area is considered overvalued by CoreLogic.
According to Bright MLS, in the D.C. metro area, the median sales price rose to $444,000 in January 2020, up 5.7 percent compared with January 2019 and the highest January price in 10 years.
